Matt Barnes believes he can be the closer the Red Sox need. 2021 really was the tale of two seasons for Matt Barnes. The longtime Red Sox reliever had an All-Star caliber performance ahead of the Mid-Summer Classic but would see the second half of the season turn back into a pumpkin. He pitched well enough to earn a contract extension from the organization but didn’t hold up his end of the bargain as the year went on.

