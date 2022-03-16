ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colleges

New program aims to increase support for undocumented students

By Tina Giuliano
KGUN 9 Tucson News
KGUN 9 Tucson News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JynBC_0egoIktP00

From scholarship writing to navigating employment possibilities, a new program from the local organization Scholarships AZ is here to expand support for undocumented students. It's called the Undocumented Youth Empowerment Initiative .

Alondra Solis, one of the team members at Scholarships AZ, said it's difficult for many undocumented youth to get to college or find a job. But with this program, Solis said students and families will get year round support.

"So you know undocumented youth would have year round support around scholarship writing, college success leadership and social awareness and workshops around how to earn money and explore employment possibilities," she said.

This free program is open to high school students, graduates and college students.

"They also have access to the student support team so we can answer any questions they have and help them in any way," Solis said.

While getting into college is difficult, one of the many reasons undocumented students don't go is because of cost, according to the University of Arizona Immigrant Student Resource Center's Karla Cruze-Silva.

"Undocumented youth are not eligible for any type of federal state or any kinds of financial aid," she said.

She said because of Prop 300, undocumented youth are not able to pay in-state tuition fees.

“So they’re paying fees that are very large and so again when you have limited funding and higher rates of tuition, there’s not balance," she said.

Cruze-Silva said the students have to apply for private scholarships.

"So they’re paying fees that are very large and so again when you have limited funding and higher rates of tuition, there’s not balance," she said. "That number of private funding is really limited.”

But that's where Scholarships AZ steps in. And Cruze-Silva says once they get to campus, the Immigrant Student Resource Center is also there to provide support.

"So we’ve got some peer mentoring programs, where we have other undocumented students and families or people with mixed status or DACA status helping others," she said.

If you're looking for the list of scholarships, you can find it here. And if you're looking to register for this program, head to our website.
----

STAY IN TOUCH WITH US ANYTIME, ANYWHERE

Comments / 0

Related
South Philly Review

Applications now open for new round of Adult Education Program Support grants

The city’s Office of Children and Families recently launched the application process for its Adult Education Program Support grants. This is the second year the city is running the program, which provides funding to adult education providers that offer facilities and resources that are accessible to adult learners. Main priorities include ensuring adult education programs operate in safe, student-centered physical spaces, providing learning materials that are designed for adult use, and supporting language access.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Austin Daily Herald

New student scholarship and new programs at Pacelli

Pacelli Catholic School is introducing three new programs for the 2022-2023 school year as the school opens up its enrollment for the 2022-23 school year. The Shamrock Educational Scholarship will be offered to new incoming freshmen and will be renewable annually for students meeting established academic standards. Additionally, Pacelli will...
AUSTIN, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Youth Empowerment#Racism#Scholarships Az
Northern Kentucky Tribune

KCTCS increases TRAINS program funding support for qualifying companies, helping close skills gaps

The Kentucky Community & Technical College System (KCTCS) announced that their TRAINS program has increased its funding support for qualifying companies. TRAINS offsets the cost of customized training for incumbent worker upskilling, pre-employment training, assessments, and apprenticeship programs. KCTCS has expanded financial assistance now offsetting 75 percent (up from 50...
KENTUCKY STATE
Mega 99.3

Undocumented Students Offered Help at Local College

Yakima Valley College is reaching out to undocumented students in the valley saying the local school provides help through the 'Beyond Dreaming Scholarship,' now in its sixth year. Some undocumented students believe they're not eligible for help. “Many students believe that their undocumented status will prevent them from attending college....
YAKIMA, WA
WEAU-TV 13

New grant program aims to improve child care accessibility

VIROQUA, Wis. (WEAU) - State officials are hoping new grant opportunities will improve child care access across Wisconsin. The Department of Children and Families (DCF) says child care issues are being found statewide, but smaller areas are among the most strained. “Over 75% of our rural zip codes are considered...
VIROQUA, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
News Channel Nebraska

International students teach their native languages through new UNK program

KEARNEY – For many international students, learning English is part of their education at the University of Nebraska at Kearney. They improve their language skills by communicating with faculty, staff and fellow students. A new program reverses these roles, giving international students a chance to be the experts who...
KEARNEY, NE
WYFF4.com

Program aims to teach med students 'health' care instead of 'sick' care

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A program at the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville aims to teach health care rather than sick care. Now, theLifestyle Medicine program is reaching people around the world. The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville is the first medical school in...
GREENVILLE, SC
Lewiston Morning Tribune

New program aims to address mental health, substance abuse issues

The judicial system is set up to address the crime, but a local judge said it does not always address the root of the crime. That is why Whitman County District Court Judge John Hart and others partnered to create Whitman County Community Court. The court is a program that focuses on low-level, nonviolent offenders who struggle with mental health and substance abuse problems.
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
The Exponent

Purdue College of Education dean moves on

Purdue College of Education Dean Nancy Marchand-Martella is stepping down from her deanship, effective July 1, to become provost and executive vice chancellor of academic affairs at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. “While we will miss her terrific leadership of the Purdue College of Education, we wish Dean Marchand-Martella...
COLLEGES
US News and World Report

How to Find Innovative, Practical Business Schools

Adaptability is crucial for survival in the business world, especially for company decision-makers. Business schools are designed to teach students how to mitigate financial risks and seize investment opportunities, and some schools excel at cultivating students' creativity and problem-solving skills. Prospective business students who want to hone their ability to...
EDUCATION
US News and World Report

College Courses to Take Before Medical School

Depending on whether you are a college senior or a graduate taking a gap year, as a premed you may want to spend some time taking coursework that will help you in your transition to medical school. Different from the typical med school prerequisites, this coursework is meant to get...
COLLEGES
KGUN 9 Tucson News

KGUN 9 Tucson News

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tucson, Arizona news and weather from KGUN 9 Tucson News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kgun9.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy