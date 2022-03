Omnibus *almost* ready to go: The House released bill text of the fiscal 2022 bill that would fund the government until October with $1.5 trillion, including nearly $14 billion in aid for Ukraine. But it isn't heading to the president's desk anytime soon — there's simply not enough time for the Senate to properly consider the bill and meet the Friday midnight deadline. So the House is rolling out yet another continuing resolution that will fund the government through March 15, giving lawmakers enough time to deal with the bigger bill.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO