There could soon be one less box for individuals to check when working to become a teacher in the Garden State. Legislation approved by a New Jersey Senate committee would do away with the statewide requirement that wannabe teachers complete the edTPA, a performance-based assessment, as a requirement for teacher licensure in the state. Advocates and lawmakers argue the assessment is essentially a waste of time and money, keeping potential candidates from entering New Jersey or completing the licensure process.

EDUCATION ・ 3 DAYS AGO