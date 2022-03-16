Hale Center takes loss against New Deal

BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Vikings won their District 12-6A opener thanks to a 6-1 win over Temple Tuesday night at the Viking Athletic Complex. Left handed pitcher Mason Ruiz kept the Wildcat hitters guessing in the first inning striking out the side, Things didn’t get any better as Ruiz finished with 13 in the game to pick up the win.

