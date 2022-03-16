Hale Center takes loss against New Deal

GRUVER, Texas (KFDA) - Dave Campbell’s named Gruver combo guard Bailey Maupin Miss Texas Basketball Player of the Year on Tuesday. The 5-foot-11 senior ended her high school career with a (33-0) overall record, the first in school history. The Texas Tech signee also was named UIL 2A MVP after leading the Gruver Lady Hounds to a 50-38 victory over Stamford in her second State Championship. Maupin recorded a double-double 16 points and 14 rebounds.
Tyler Junior College’s Apache Ladies needed an overtime thriller to make it to Thursday’s game at the NJCAA Division I Women’s National Basketball Tournament. Facing No. 1 seed Three Rivers, TJC needed little time to put away the previously undefeated Lady Raiders. TJC scored the game’s first...
BRYAN, Texas -- The Bryan Vikings won their District 12-6A opener thanks to a 6-1 win over Temple Tuesday night at the Viking Athletic Complex. Left handed pitcher Mason Ruiz kept the Wildcat hitters guessing in the first inning striking out the side, Things didn’t get any better as Ruiz finished with 13 in the game to pick up the win.
GILMER, Texas — "Draw The Line" - a book written by East Texan Dr. Hunter Taylor who was first a coach, but he’s now a professor, telling the story of beast Texas football as a doctoral assignment. It’s a book highlighting some of the top East Texas football...
