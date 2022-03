The Brooklyn Nets are on the road Tuesday night in Orlando to face the Magic. That means Kyrie Irving is allowed to play, and play he is. Irving is on fire, helping the Nets build a massive lead at halftime. In the first half, Irving has dropped 41 points on 14 for 19 shooting from the floor. That’s a new Nets franchise record for points in a half. The performance drew the eye from another superstar, LeBron James.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO