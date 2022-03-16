ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duchess Kate's 40th birthday portraits will be on public display for the first time

By Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
 1 day ago

Duchess Kate 's portraits are going on tour.

The three photographs released in honor of the Duchess of Cambridge's 40th birthday will be lent out from Britain's National Portrait Gallery in London to be on public display for the first time at four locations in the United Kingdom.

Kate helped to select the various locations, which include St. James the Less Church Pangbourne, Reading Museum, Wardlaw Museum and Oriel Môn, because she has " a special affinity to each" venue, according to the Wednesday release from the National Portrait Gallery.

Kensington Palace released the portraits, taken by photographer Paolo Roversi at Kew Gardens, in January the evening before her birthday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2geGqA_0egoHQDy00
Duchess Kate is celebrating her 40th birthday on Sunday with three new photo portraits. Paolo Roversi/Kensington Palace via AP

Duchess Kate turns 40: See her dazzling new portraits

The photographs include two sepia-tinted photos and one in full color. One of the sepia photos depicts her wearing a sheer off-the-shoulder gown, tied to each arm with bows with trailing ribbons. Her hair is worn in loose waves, and Princess Diana’s famous sapphire engagement ring is visible on her left hand. She dons a white dress with a ruffled neckline for a close-up.

In the color portrait, Kate smiles while she wears a deep red, one-shouldered gown with pockets and a dramatic puff sleeve, worn with dangling diamond earrings.

The professional photos are a departure from the more casual images (sometimes taken by the duchess herself, an avid amateur photographer) that have typically been released by Prince William, 39, and the former Kate Middleton to commemorate special occasions in the royal family.

"The Duchess of Cambridge has been a very committed Patron of the National Portrait Gallery since 2012," National Portrait Gallery Director Nicholas Cullinan said in the release. "As one of her first and earliest patronages, we are delighted to be sharing Paolo Roversi’s wonderful portraits."

Princess Charlotte: Prince William, Kate Middleton share precious photo of their daughter in nature

Visitors will be able to see the portraits for free as they begin their journey March 22 at the St. James the Less Church in London. Their last stop will be the Oriel Môn in Anglesey, Wales, until October before they return to the National Portrait Gallery.

Contributing: Kim Willis, Hannah Yasharoff

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Duchess Kate's 40th birthday portraits will be on public display for the first time

