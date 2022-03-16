ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Injured Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall evacuated from Ukraine after attack that killed 2 colleagues

By Stephen Smith
CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFox News correspondent Benjamin Hall, who was injured Monday in an attack that killed two of his colleagues near Kyiv, has been safely evacuated from Ukraine, the network announced Wednesday. "Ben is alert and said to be in good spirits," Fox anchor Bill Hemmer told viewers Wednesday morning. "He...

Jim Monnahan
1d ago

Sad about the other 3 that have died there.But look at so many Ukraine people getting killed. Putin is a blood thirsty terrorist

Judy Taylor
1d ago

Sad about these deaths & the injury to Benjamin Hall. Extremely sad about all the deaths & injuries to the citizens of Ukraine. 🙏 for 🇺🇦 & all those bravely covering the war. 🇺🇦 for the refugees & all those helping them.💔❤️

