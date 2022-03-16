'Remember Pearl Harbor': Zelenskyy invokes US tragedies in a plea for help; Biden unveils new aid

WASHINGTON – Invoking some of America's greatest tragedies to explain his country's struggle, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy implored the U.S. to do more to help him fight Russia's onslaught of attacks in a virtual address Wednesday to Congress that ended with a direct plea to President Joe Biden.

"President Biden, you are the leader of your great nation," Zelenskyy said, concluding his emotional appeal . "I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."

The 16-minute address marked a rare moment: a world leader, whose country has been under siege for three weeks, making his case to the American people. Members of Congress watched from an auditorium at the U.S. Capitol complex with Zelenskyy, speaking from Kyiv three weeks into Russia's invasion of Ukraine, displayed on a large video screen.

"We need you right now. Remember Pearl Harbor, the terrible morning of December 7, 1941, when your sky was black from the planes attacking you," Zelenskyy, wearing a khaki T-shirt, said. "Remember September 11, a terrible day in 2001, when evil tried to turn your cities, independent territories, into battlefields when innocent people were attacked.

"Our country experiences the same every day, right now at this moment, every night for three weeks now."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., introduces Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to speak to the U.S. Congress by video at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. J. Scott Applewhite, AP

Zelenskyy's appeal to Congress came as the Biden administration has rejected his repeated calls for the U.S. and allies to declare a "no-fly" zone over Ukraine. The White House has argued such a policy – which would have the U.S. shoot down Russian planes that enter Ukraine's airspace – would be perceived as escalatory by Russian President Vladimir Putin and could lead to war between the U.S. and Russia.

"Is this too much to ask? A humanitarian no-fly zone, so that Russia would not be able to terrorize our free cities?" Zelenskyy said, renewing those calls, but also offering "an alternative": helping Ukraine improve its anti-aircraft defense. The White House has also opposed a proposal by Poland to provide Soviet-built MiG-29 fighter jets to the U.S. to give to Ukraine.

"'I have a dream.' These words are known to each of you today," Zelenskyy said, playing off the famous words of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. "I can say, I have a need. I need to protect our sky."

In remarks about three hours later from the White House, Biden thanked Zelenskyy for his "passionate message," calling his speech "convincing" and "significant." The president said he watched from the private residence of the White House. He praised Zelenskyy for speaking for Ukrainians who have shown "remarkable courage and strength in the face of brutal aggression."

Biden vowed the world is united to "make Putin pay a very heavy price" and announced $800 million in aid for Ukraine, bringing the total amount of U.S. financial support for Ukraine to $1 billion just this week.

He said the aid will pay for 800 anti-aircraft systems to help Ukraine stop Russian planes and helicopters and, at the request of Zelenskyy, the U.S. is helping Ukraine acquire additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems. The aid will also provide Ukraine 9,000 anti-armor systems, 7,000 machine guns, shotguns and grenade launchers and 20 million rounds of ammunition as well as drones.

"Now I want to be honest with you," Biden said. "This could be a long and difficult battle. But the American people will be steadfast in our support of the people of Ukraine in the face of Putin's immoral, unethical attacks on civilian populations. We are united in our abhorrence of Putin's depraved onslaught."

The president committed to supplying Ukrainians with "the arms to fight and defend themselves through all the difficult days ahead" before authorizing the drawdown with his signature.

Later, in a response to a question from a reporter, Biden for the first time called Putin "a war criminal" for attacks that have killed civilians and journalists. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Biden was "speaking from his heart" and clarified that a State Department investigation into potential war crimes is ongoing.

In a particularly moving moment of his address , Zelenskyy showed a graphic video depicting Ukraine before the invasion and after the carnage, including bombings of residential areas that have killed citizens. Networks broadcasting the speech warned viewers that the video, produced by the Ukrainian government, had not been reviewed in advance.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine is grateful to the U.S. for its "overwhelming support" amid Russia's war, including weapons, ammunition, training and financial aid, but urged greater action.

"I call on you to do more," Zelenskyy said, imploring the U.S. to impose additional sanctions on Russia every week until Putin ends the war. He proposed direct sanctions on all Russian officials who are part of Putin's regime and ending the presence of all U.S.-based companies in Russia. "Ladies and gentlemen, members of Congress, please take the lead."

Members of the U.S. Congress applaud as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers a virtual address to Congress at the U.S. Capitol on March 16, 2022, in Washington. Zelenskyy addressed Congress as Ukraine continues to defend itself from an ongoing Russian invasion. Pool, Getty Images

Congress reacts, some ask for more aid

The speech, met with a standing ovation from members of Congress, marked the second time Zelenskyy has bypassed the White House to voice his concerns directly to lawmakers. On March 5, he held a private video call with members of Congress.

Republicans called Zelenskyy's message proof that Biden's response to Putin has fallen short.

"Our president needs to step up his game," Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said. "We're not doing enough, quickly enough, to help the Ukrainians."

But Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, questioned the wisdom of Congress and the Biden administration broadcasting disagreements over the best military support for Ukraine.

“I'm open to increasing our level of military commitment to Ukraine, I just don't think it is wise policy for all of those debates to play out in public in the United States Congress,” Murphy said. He called it a "strange way to prosecute a war."

Psaki said the administration was not surprised by any of Zelenskyy's requests, including a no-fly zone, saying that "if we were President Zelenskyy, we would be asking for everything possible as well."

But she said Biden must make decisions "through the prism of our own national security," adding that he has no interest in "getting into World War III" by enforcing a no-fly zone.

Zelenskyy proposes U-24, a new alliance

Biden next week is set to attend an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels in a show of solidary for Ukraine and to coordinate the West's response to Russia's invasion.

With Ukraine unable to join NATO, Zelenskyy also pushed for the creation of a "United for Peace" alliance, which he referred to as "U-24." He said it would be made up of 24 "responsible countries that have the strength and consciousness to stop conflict immediately."

"If such an alliance would exist today," he said, "we would be able to save thousands of lives in our country."

Through U.S. support, Zelenskyy said the American people are helping "not just Ukraine, but Europe and the world to keep the planet alive."

"Now I'm almost 45 years old," he said. "My age stopped when the hearts of more than 100 children stopped beating. I see no sense of life if it cannot stop the deaths. This is my main mission as the leader of my people."

Contributing: Ledge King, Dylan Wells and Rick Rouan. Reach Joey Garrison on Twitter @joeygarrison.

