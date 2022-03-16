ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mom Goes Viral After Son’s Tantrum Made Police Think He Was Being Kidnapped

By Lauryn Snapp
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A single mom of three is going viral on TikTok after she revealed on the app that her son's tantrum caused such a scene that it triggered police officers to think she was kidnapping her child. Dee shares content on the app under the TikTok username @momwithgrace2021 and says...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tri-City Herald

Wife turns in husband after finding video of him molesting granddaughter, GA cops say

A Georgia man has been arrested on suspicion of child molestation after his wife found videos of him abusing their 5-year-old granddaughter, according to Augusta authorities. Richmond County sheriff’s deputies arrived at the couple’s home early on Sunday, March 13, to investigate a sexual assault, authorities wrote in a police report obtained by McClatchy News.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Police#Tantrum#Nap#Single Mom#Tiktok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Florida special needs teacher, 43, who was attacked by five-year-old and needed to be stretchered out of classroom after cracking her head: Outraged teacher union reps say the child has attacked her before

A Florida special needs teacher who suffered serious injuries when she was attacked by a five-year-old, had been hospitalized by the same child several time before, her teacher's union claimed,. Last week Trishia Meadows, 43, a teacher at Pines Lakes Elementary in Pembroke Pines, needed to be stretchered out of...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Woman accused of torturing Instagram date on Facebook Live until he was barely breathing for $100k ransom

A 22-year-old woman has appeared in Manhattan’s criminal court on attempted murder charges after she allegedly kidnapped her Instagram date for 24 hours and demanded a $100,000 (£76,500) ransom from his family.A spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Independent on Tuesday that Valerie Rosario was arrested last month after a man was “assaulted” at her address in the Bronx.Court documents seen by the New York Post say Ms Rosario, who appeared in court for her arraignment on Thursday, had met her victim on Instagram before they arranged to meet at her apartment on Marble Hill Avenue.Shortly after...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NJ.com

Stepmom says she gets everything after dad died. Is that right?

Q. My husband’s father passed away last month. He always represented that he had a will and his paperwork in order. He was remarried in his late 50s. His second wife, who was his wife at the time of his death, mistakenly thinks that she is entitled to everything and that she is the sole beneficiary as the surviving spouse. His stepmother is a shady lady. His father fell at home prior to his death. Then had a total change of mental status and never recovered. She did not want to take him to the hospital, and we had to have a family feud in order to get him medical treatment. He ended up dying. She is not presenting any paperwork or admitting to the will, and she even changed the locks on the home. What should we do and who should we hire for help?
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tracey Folly

My husband tried to run my car off the road after I left him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes, leaving your abuser isn't enough to keep you safe. My marriage lasted nearly five years. It was an excruciatingly long time to remain married to an abusive man. As our marriage neared its inevitable expiration date, I left him only to return days or weeks later. This pattern happened more times than I can remember.
The Independent

Toddler left locked inside Florida daycare after staff overlooked her and went home

A Florida mother was horrified last week when she arrived at her two-year-old’s day care centre to find the lights off, the doors locked and the child locked inside – crying and peeking out of a door window.Stephanie Martinez told NBC6 that the incident occurred last Wednesday at KinderCare Learning Centre in Plantation. “She was able to push a chair up to the door and call for my name, and that was the only reason I was able to see her,” Ms Martinez said, adding that the toddler was “super traumatised”.Crying herself in a phone call to emergency services...
insideedition.com

Mom Finds Toddler Alone Inside Locked, Dark Florida Daycare Center After Being Just 15 Minutes Late for Pickup

A Florida mother said was shocked to find her 2-year-old daughter left by herself and locked inside her daycare center only 15 minutes after she was scheduled to be picked up. Stephanie Martinez said she found the KinderCare Child Care Center in Plantation locked up and with the lights off when she arrived to pick up her daughter, Ani. Martinez called 911 as she could see her little girl peering out from a pitch-black room. Martinez also filmed the ordeal.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Widow sues hospital over husband’s death from flesh-eating disease after doctors ‘turned him away three times’

A Canadian woman is taking legal action over the death of her husband, who died of the flesh-eating disease necrotising fasciitis after she claims doctors failed to take his symptoms seriously. Britney Stewart, of British Columbia, claims her 40-year-old husband Josh Wakely visited a hospital three times between 24 and 26 February 2020 and was turned away despite increasing complaints. She has now filed a lawsuit seeking financial compensation from the Northern Health Authority and Fort St John Hospital in British Columbia, where she said her husband was allegedly discharged from with only medication, or misdiagnosed. Ms Stewart said she...
WORLD
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy