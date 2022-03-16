ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

The New Normal: Do we need a third and fourth COVID-19 booster shot?

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago
News 12's Erin Colton was joined by Dr. Robert Lahita, an immunity expert from St. Joseph's Health in New Jersey, to discuss COVID-19 booster shots.

