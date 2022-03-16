ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Todd Chrisley Recalls Meeting Wife Julie: ‘The Most Beautiful Woman I Have Ever Seen’

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago

Lasting love! Chrisley Knows Best stars Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been blissfully married since 1996, and Todd recently recounted his very first impressions of his wife.

On the March 10 episode of their podcast, Chrisley Confessions , the couple dove into their beginnings and marriage secrets. A listener phoned in to ask how the lovebirds met and how they keep their marriage strong after over 25 years of love.

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley's Relationship Timeline

Read article

After playfully joking about how he was a "male escort," Todd shared the real story: “Julie worked at the bank that belonged to one of our friends, and I went in one day, and she was there, and I did a song with Sara Evans about this. She was wearing a yellow dress and I thought, ‘This is the most beautiful woman I have ever seen in my life.’ But I met her the first time when she walked into my friend’s house and, it was during the winter months, and I remember when she walked in and she smiled, I thought, ‘She has got the most beautiful smile I have ever seen.’ And it’s the only woman that has ever literally touched my soul.”

Todd added that the only two times he’s ever felt safe in his life were in his mother’s care and later in Julie's.

On the topic of maintaining their marriage, he acknowledged they are "no different from any other couple" and "have our moments of struggle.”

“What we’re very good at is that we can sense that there’s distance coming between us and that we’ve not fed the relationship the way we need to because we’re busy feeding the kids, in some way,” he continued. “We’re kind of like a rubber band. We just snap back to that one spot and then we hold on tight.”

The couple, who share children Chase , 25, Savannah , 24 and Grayson , 15, is also always tackling projects and goals together, from their reality show, to their podcast, to dieting. In an exclusive interview with Us , Todd explained how the couple got into using Nutrisystem together.

Todd and Julie Chrisley Reveal How Much Weight They Lost After Joint Diet

Read article

“I think that Julie and I’ve always known we’re better together, but we are better at this weight thing because we have accountability to each other,” he said. “I think that with the partner plan and with what Nutrisystem put us on that we’ve been very successful with it ‘cause I’ve lost 18 pounds. I’m now actually down two-and-a-half pounds less than when I graduated in 1986.”

The couple also agreed that faith plays a strong role in their marriage. “I think that our faith has certainly been a very big part of why our marriage has survived and how we’ve sustained the relationship,” the TV personality said.

Comments / 24

Related
Us Weekly

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley’s Relationship Timeline

Showing them how it is done! Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley have been sharing the secret to their successful marriage with viewers since Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014. Before their reality show, Todd was first married to his high school sweetheart, Teresa Terry from 1990 to 1996. The duo, who called it quits in […]
RELATIONSHIPS
E! News

Todd Chrisley Mourns Death of "Amazing" Aunt Francis

The Chrisley family has lost one of their own. On March 17, Todd Chrisley announced the passing of his aunt, Francis Chrisley. A cause of death was not revealed. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he wrote on Instagram, "she was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Francis Chrisley, 'Chrisley Knows Best' Favorite, Has Died

The Chrisley family is mourning the loss of their aunt, Francis Chrisley. Chrisley Knows Best star Todd Chrisley announced the death of his aunt via Instagram on Friday. "It's with great sadness that I share the news that we lost my aunt Francis today but with joy to announce that she is with our Heavenly Father," he said in the caption next to a video of Francis with Todd's mother Nanny Faye. "She was one of the most amazing women ever and my mother's best friend, please keep us all in your prayers."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Chrisley
Person
Savannah Chrisley
Person
Julie Chrisley
Person
Chase Chrisley
Person
Sara Evans
Popculture

Mama June's New Boyfriend Arrested

"Mama June" Shannon has been working hard to get back on track since her release from rehab and her drug arrest in 2019 for cocaine possession. Shannon seemed to be on a great path after avoiding time behind bars, serving community service and ditching ex-boyfriend Geno Doak. She has been repairing her relationship with her daughters and even has a new boyfriend, Justin Stroud, to help her get back in shape.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chrisley Confessions
HollywoodLife

Julianne Hough & Ryan Seacrest Reunite On His Radio Show 9 Years After Split — Watch

The exes got along well while Julianne Hough and her brother Derek stopped by ‘On Air With Ryan Seacrest,’ almost a decade after Ryan and Julianne’s breakup. Who says exes can’t get along? Ryan Seacrest, 47, and his ex-girlfriend Julianne Hough, 33, had a great rapport with each other when the former Dancing With The Stars judge was a guest on Ryan’s SiriusXM show on Friday March 4. Julianne was a guest along with her brother Derek, 36, to discuss the siblings’ upcoming Oscar salute, but Ryan’s co-hosts couldn’t resist discussing the American Idol host’s past relationship with Julianne.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

'Real Housewives' Star Surprises With Reported Cancer Diagnosis

Real Housewives of Potomac star Mia Thorton shared some sad news on social media for fans of the show. The reality star revealed she had been under testing at John's Hopkins in the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center, taking fans through her emotional journey. Thornton joined the popular Bravo reality...
CELEBRITIES
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
Popculture

'90 Day Fiance' Couple Breaks up for the Second Time

Darcey Silva and Georgi Rusev have split again. Although the Season 3 finale of Darcey & Stacey showed the 90 Day Fiancé alum saying 'yes' to Rusev's second proposal, Silva told Entertainment Tonight that she "hit [her] limit" with her fiancé, calling off their engagement in the days that followed. Even more so, the reality personality has closed the door on another possible reconciliation.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
Hello Magazine

Paris Hilton shares heartbreak after sad loss following fairytale wedding

Paris Hilton has shared her sadness following the sudden death of comedian Donny Davis, known for performing with stars like Britney Spears and Miley Cyrus. The newlywed took to her Instagram Stories to pay a heartfelt tribute to the late star, who was found dead by police in his hotel room at Las Vegas' Resorts World Hotel on Tuesday. No cause of death has been disclosed. He was just 43 years old.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Tammy Slaton Shock: 1000-Lb Sisters Star Gaining Weight While In Rehab? Why Fans Think So

Tammy Slaton isn't losing weight even if she's in a rehab facility, according to her skeptical fans. Tammy Slaton is in a rehab facility to continue her weight loss journey following her most recent health scare. However, the 1000-Lb Sisters star's skeptical fans were not convinced that she is losing weight for some reason. Some even believed that she was gaining more pounds.
WEIGHT LOSS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

105K+
Followers
14K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy