Henning Church of God ladies hold March meeting

By WV Daily News
The West Virginia Daily News
 1 day ago
The ladies of the Henning Church of God held their regular monthly meeting on Mar. 8 in the church fellowship hall. Carole Spencer presided, and Cindy Fleshman led in prayer.

Dyan Hefner brought the devotion about St. Patrick. He was actually born in Britain not Ireland. At 16, he was captured by Irish slave traders. He became a sheep herder for about six years. One night he heard the voice of God telling him to make way to the coast and he did. He eventually became an ordained priest and went to Ireland to tell of the living Christ. He relied wholly on the Lord and the Holy Spirit. He believed that Christ is with us no matter what, cling to Christ at all times, and tell others about the love of God.

She also shared about Dawson Trotman, a Christian and the founder of The Navigators, which reached out the military soldiers in 1933 and began on the U.S.S. West Virginia. In 1956, Trotman went boating with some friends on a lake in New York and a wave threw him and a girl off the boat. She could not swim, and he saved her, but he drowned in the process. This is a life lesson from Pastor Chuck Swindoll by always holding someone up. The heart is happiest when it beats for others. Everyone is beautiful, needed, loved and stronger than you think you are.

Barb Seldomridge brought the group the missionary education report, “Crisis in Ukraine,” by Jim Lyon. The Church of God paused to pray about the invasion that began overnight on Feb. 23-24, 2022. It is hard to believe that Europe would be in such crosshairs. The Church of God is focusing on the church families of Ukraine and Russia. The Church of God began in the 1980s and 1990s by the ministry of Christian Broadcasting Hope (CBH) in the Russian language behind the iron curtain. Religious broadcasting was forbidden in the Soviet region, however, it got through to Ukraine and Russia. People gathered in homes to hear the good news of the gospel. When the Soviet Union began unraveling, churches were established in Ukraine and Russia. The Ukrainians are fleeing to Poland now and the future appears dark as they are under massive attacks. The Church of God Ministries in the United States, Canada, Germany and Europe are prepared to help in this crisis with whatever is needed physically, but especially with prayer. We need to pray for the Ukrainian crisis.

Jamie Harvey presented the treasurer’s report and Pauline Perkins read last month’s minutes.

The group will be serving the Maxwelton Ruritans on Mar. 24. The group will be hosting a tea party on Sunday, Ma. 27. The group will be having their next yard sale on Saturday, May 14.

The next meeting will be on April 12. Dyan Hefner dismissed in prayer.

Attending were: Alice Coff, Barb Seldomridge, Carole Spencer, Cindy Fleshman, Donna Scott, Dyan Hefner, Jamie Harvey, Joan Vance, Marty Burns, Pauline Perkins, Patty Owens, and Peggy Seldomridge.

