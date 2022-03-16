ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Wisconsin TV Meteorologist Tells it Like it is on His Last Day

By Sweet Lenny
99.5 WKDQ
99.5 WKDQ
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

THE EARTH IS ROUND (NOT FLAT) Tons and tons of experiments have proven this time and time again. If we don't stop it (climate change), it's just going to get worse. It will make you feel better. It will make everyone around you feel better. If you're reading this...

wkdq.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
99.5 WKDQ

DAREDEVIL? Try This Illinois Attraction If You Want A Huge Adrenaline Rush

If you're afraid of heights and want to face your fears in a big way, keep on reading. This Illinois attraction will get your heart racing in seconds. I've never really been afraid of heights, like ever. Maybe it's because I've never been put in a situation where I'd be scared of falling, but I'm totally okay standing on ladders, looking down a tall flight of stairs, and even hiking with no railings to catch my fall.
CHICAGO, IL
99.5 WKDQ

Midwest Family’s Doorbell Cam Proves They’re Being Played by Deer

Your doorbell rings, but by the time you answer it, there's no one there. Kids playing pranks? Nope. In this case, a Midwestern family learned they were being played by deer. This fun deer moment was captured on a Ring doorbell camera in Grand Haven, Michigan. A beautiful place indeed with awesome beaches nearby and...deer. Lots and lots of funny deer. Watch this doe get the surprise of her deer (or is it dear?) life when she dings the family.
GRAND HAVEN, MI
99.5 WKDQ

Midwest Dude Shows Easiest Way to Tap a Maple Tree for Sap

Whenever a Midwest guy tells you he's found a great new hack for a simple way to do something relatively hard, make sure you have safety glasses nearby. That was my first thought when I heard there was a dude who found an easy way to get sap from a maple tree. Time to find your drill.
GARDENING
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
Madison, WI
Entertainment
City
Madison, WI
State
Wisconsin State
99.5 WKDQ

Indiana Mansion With Bridgerton Vibes, Will Get You Ready For Season 2 – SEE INSIDE

Oh Bridgerton, how I've missed you. The mega successful Netflix series is set to return to all of us hopeless romantics this month. And, I am so ready. Although we will not be seeing the Duke this season, Bridgerton still promises to be just as hot and steamy. centered around the oldest Bridgerton sister, Daphne, and her season to find a husband. Most of us couldn't get enough of the magic and heat between the main characters Daphne and her handsome duke, Simon. The chemistry between the two actors, Phoebe Dynevor and Rege Jean Page was electrifying. I have to admit, I wold rewind quite a bit to enjoy some of their scenes a little more. We could all fell the heat of their courtship and discovery come through he screens on our television.
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Illinois Zoo Shares Video of Animals Chowing Down on Shamrocks

We all have our ways of celebrating St. Patrick's Day. For an Illinois zoo, it's their animals eating everything green they can find including shamrocks. The Brookfield Zoo in Chicago strikes again. They've gone above and beyond to celebrate the luck of the Irish by filling their enclosures with shamrocks and all kinds of edible green things. No animal seems to be left out. Walrus, penguins, apes...if it's an animal in Brookfield, chowing down on green is happening.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather And Climate#Meteorologist#Earth#Wisconsin Tv#Channel 3000
99.5 WKDQ

You Might Not Answer the Phone After Hearing the Spooky Story of This Indiana Tomb

The telephone, even in its most basic form, is an amazing invention that has changed the way the world communicates. There is nothing inherently scary about a telephone, or at least there shouldn't be. That all changed many, many decades ago when folks in Hollywood decided to incorporate telephones into some scary movies. Nowadays the telephone is a pretty common go-to for creeping people and getting some easy jump scares.
ENTERTAINMENT
99.5 WKDQ

99.5 WKDQ

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

99.5 WKDQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy