Down Syndrome Specialty License Plates Coming to Florida

In the final days of the now-concluded legislative session, a proposal from state Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando, creating a Down Syndrome Specialty License Plate cleared the Senate without opposition.

The Down Syndrome section of the bill directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Down Syndrome Awareness license plate, providing for distribution and use of fees collected from the sale of the plate.

Morales weighed in on the topic last week.

“Down syndrome occurs in approximately one out of every 700 births in the United States and about one of every 769 babies born in Florida, making it the most commonly known genetic anomaly,” she said. “Having this specialty plate created will support people with Down syndrome by funding programs designed for them like housing, education, and health that are otherwise underfunded or do not exist.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the proposal into law.