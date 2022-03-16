ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Down Syndrome Specialty License Plates Coming to Florida

 3 days ago
In the final days of the now-concluded legislative session, a proposal from state Rep. Daisy Morales, D-Orlando, creating a Down Syndrome Specialty License Plate cleared the Senate without opposition.

The Down Syndrome section of the bill directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Down Syndrome Awareness license plate, providing for distribution and use of fees collected from the sale of the plate.

Morales weighed in on the topic last week.

“Down syndrome occurs in approximately one out of every 700 births in the United States and about one of every 769 babies born in Florida, making it the most commonly known genetic anomaly,” she said. “Having this specialty plate created will support people with Down syndrome by funding programs designed for them like housing, education, and health that are otherwise underfunded or do not exist.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to sign the proposal into law.

Ashley Moody Warns About New Drug Called Isotonitazene

State Attorney General Ashley Moody warned Floridians of a new, deadly synthetic opioid found in Florida called Isotonitazene—commonly referred to as ISO. According to reports, ISO is approximately 20 to 100 times stronger than fentanyl—an already incredibly dangerous opioid. Similar to fentanyl, this new synthetic opioid is being mixed with other drugs and appearing in the illicit drug market—possibly in powder or pill form. Often, users have no idea that a lethal synthetic opioid is mixed into a drug until it is too late. Moody asked people to never take an illicit drug because just one pill can kill.
Florida CFO Says 2022 Legislative Session Helped Floridians

The Historic Florida Capitol BuildingFlorida Daily. This week, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Jimmy Patronis released the following statement on now concluded 2022 legislative session highlighting the passage of his top priorities, which include securing $10 million in funding for Florida’s Urban Search and Rescue Task Forces, providing tax relief so Floridians can protect their homes and lower their insurance premiums, and continuing efforts aimed at protecting consumers.
Florida Republicans Join Bill Cassidy to Ensure U.S. Exports More Liquified Natural Gas

This week, U.S. Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., brought out the “Small-Scale LNG Access Act” which is being championed in the U.S. Senate by U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La. According to Cassidy’s office, the bill would speed up “the approval of natural gas exports equal to or less than 51.1 billion cubic feet per year” since these “small-scale exports would be deemed consistent with the public interest and granted without modification or delay.”
Florida Legislature Passes the Most Expensive Budget in the State’s History

This week, the Legislature passed the largest budget in state history with little in the way of opposition. The Senate passed the $112.1 billion budget with no votes cast against it even as six members did not vote. Over in the House, the budget passed on a 105-3 vote with only state Reps. Michael Greico, D-Miami Beach, Dotie Joseph, D-North Miami, and Anthony Sabatini, R-Howey-in-the-Hills, voting against it. Last year’s budget stood at $101.5 billion.
Gus Bilirakis: Almost $14 Million in Community Project Funds Headed to Tampa Bay Area

This week, U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Fla., announced that all ten of the community project funding requests he submitted this year were approved. These projects will bring a total $13.79 million in federal funding to the Tampa Bay area. When this year’s application process opened, Bilirakis received dozens of roposals from local governments, municipalities, and non-profit organizations throughout the state of Florida.
Marco Rubio, Rick Scott Get Bill for Permanent Daylight Saving Time Through the Senate

This week, the U.S. Senate passed without opposition a proposal from U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., to have states make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent. Early in 2018, Rubio introduced the “Sunshine Protection Act” after the Florida Legislature passed a bill calling on Congress to make DST permanent across the state. More than a dozen other states–Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington and Wyoming — have passed similar proposals. Back in March 2019, Rubio, U.S. Rep. Vern Buchanan, R-Fla., and other Florida Republicans, brought back a proposal making DST permanent across the country.
Ron DeSantis: Florida Unemployment Rate in January Continues at 3.5 Percent

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Monday that in January, Florida’s unemployment rate remained 3.5 percent. In January, Florida’s unemployment rate decreased by 2.5 percentage points over the year to 3.5 percent, the same as it was in December, and continued to remain below the national rate of 4.0 percent. The U.S. Department of Labor’s revised historical data also now shows that Florida’s unemployment rate has remained below the national rate for 14 consecutive months. In January, Florida’s labor force participation total was 10,448,000, greater than Florida’s February 2020 pre-pandemic labor force, and increasing by 318,000, or 3.1 percent, over the year. Employment opportunities have also been amplified as Floridians remain confident in finding meaningful employment. There were 8,067,500 private sector jobs statewide in January, an increase of 124,700 (+1.6 percent) from February 2020.
AAA: Florida Experiencing Record-High Gas Prices

According to a new report from AAA, for the first time in 14 years, Florida’s average price for gasoline is above $4 a gallon. Florida gas prices raced higher last week, reaching a new record-high average price of $4.38 per gallon on Friday. This smashed Florida’s previous record-high of $4.08 per gallon, which was set in July 2008.
Val Demings: UCF, Valencia College Helped by Federal Stimulus Funds

This week, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., showcased federal funds headed to college and universities in her Central Florida district. Demings marked the one year anniversary of the “American Rescue Plan,” a $1.9 trillion stimulus package backed by congressional Democrats and the Biden administration. The bill sent $2.4 billion to higher education institutions in the Sunshine State.
Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

