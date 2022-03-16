ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearwater, FL

Clearwater woman accused of renting out home she didn’t own

By Chip Osowski
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CIPME_0egoFBsD00

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) — A Clearwater woman is behind bars, accused of renting a house that she didn’t own to someone who had no idea.

Karey Whitfield told WFLA she still can’t believe she fell victim. For weeks, she had been looking for a new place to rent for her, her husband and their teenage daughter. She was looking everywhere. That’s when a friend recommended Ewelina Drozd.

Panama City Beach Spring Break goes viral

Drozd had ads on social media, showing off one of the houses she had for rent. Whitfield reached out.

The two met at a home on Magnolia Drive in Clearwater. Whitfield liked the house, but Drozd told her she had another home that was the same rent, but was a little bit bigger. The house was on Belcher Road. It was a bit older, but was bigger and had a pool.

Whitfield was sold.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fSXPK_0egoFBsD00
Whitfield says it’s back to square one, looking for a place to stay.

“Signed the lease agreement, she wrote me out a receipt for my deposit and my first month’s rent,” said Whitfield. “And we said our goodbyes – and she handed me keys and we said our goodbyes. “

Whitfield figured it would be the perfect surprise for her family. She took them to their new home, and that’s when she got an awful surprise.

She had been taken.

“There’s a gentleman standing outside with a big truck and I’m like, ‘hey, how are you? How can I help you?'” said Whitfield. “He’s like, ‘I’m here to meet the realtor and start renovations.’ I said, come again? Excuse me? I just rented the place this afternoon.”

She called Clearwater police, and detectives immediately began investigating. Luckily, while she was signing the paperwork, she did something that would prove to be a key piece of evidence for investigators.

“I took a picture of her ID just in case, that’s my mindset,” said Whitfield. “We have to get all of the information.”

Permanent daylight saving time bill moves forward

Police arrested Drozd and she is now facing a single charge of burglary of an unoccupied dwelling. Her bond is set at $5,000.

Detectives say this is an active investigation and they are looking into the possibility there may be additional victims.

Rob Shaw with the Clearwater Police Department says when you’re looking for a new place to rent, it may not be the best practice to seek out listings on social media.

“Go through a regular realty group, a professional realtor that you know or that you know does business related to that,” he said. “Don’t find somebody online. Don’t find somebody on a Facebook group.”

Whitfield shelled out $1,800 for a first month’s rent and security deposit. Investigators returned $1,600, saying Drozd spent $200 at Home Depot for a mini refrigerator.

Whitfield says it’s now back to square one, looking for a new place to live. It’s been an emotional week.

“You know, Chip, it really is. It’s devastating,” said Whitfield. “Because we’re good, honest people, we just work hard and the way that people’s greed has escalated – where people have to scam you.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:32 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2400 block of Washington Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that an unknown Black male arrived at their residence and initiated a verbal altercation. According to […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clearwater, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Panama City, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
City
Clearwater, FL
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WJTV 12

Woman, child injured in ATV vs. SUV crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a woman and a three-year-old child were injured in a crash on Wednesday, March 16. Investigators said the crash involved an ATV and an SUV on Feed Mill Road near Soso. The crash happened after 9:00 p.m. Police said the woman was on an ATV with […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi man arrested in 30-year-old murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been arrested for a 1992 murder of a North Carolina woman after an investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies, officials said. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that it was joined by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in breaking the […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nexstar Media Group#Renting#Wfla
WJTV 12

Terry Police Department hiring officers

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Terry Police Department (TPD) are hiring full-time and part-time police officers. The minimum qualifications are as follows: United States citizen At least 21 years of age Valid Driver’s License Honorable Discharge if Military Veteran Experienced officers are encouraged to apply. Those who wish to apply can call 601-878-5521 […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

1 dead, two hospitalized after head-on collision in Warren County

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision that happened Thursday evening on Highway 27 in Warren County. According to MHP, A 2012 Honda Accord driven by John-Taylor A. Burton, 30, who was traveling south on MS 27, and collided head-on into a 2003 Toyota Tacoma driven by Justin […]
VICKSBURG, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
WJTV 12

Remains of missing Memphis woman ID’d in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Human remains found in rural Mississippi have been identified as a Memphis woman who was reported missing in November, the Tallahatchie County coroner confirmed. Ashley McDonald, 27, disappeared last year after police say she drove from the Hickory Hill area of Memphis to Batesville, Mississippi to meet a man on Thanksgiving. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WJTV 12

JPD hosts survival training for motorcycle officers

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Jackson Police Motor Unit hosted a survival training for motorcycle officers on Wednesday, March 16. Officers from Flowood, Brandon, Madison, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) took part in the course. Instructors said it’s important to give the officers advanced training that they do not receive in the academy. After […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County armed robbery suspect arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for armed robbery in Lamar County was arrested on Wednesday, March 16 in Covington County. Lamar County Chief Deputy Brad Weathers said Ramsey Pittman almost ran over officers and crashed his car before being arrested. He added that Pittman was out on parole at the time and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
WJTV 12

Criminology expert discusses community policing in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – After a double homicide in a Jackson neighborhood, neighbors have been scared to speak out in fear of retaliation. Criminology expert Kevin Lavine said the fear many families are feeling is the result of a disconnect in the community. Homeowners near Locksley Drive said they’re reluctant to speak with police due […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy