Louisiana teen charged with hate crime after video surfaces on social media

HOUMA, La. ( KLFY ) – A Vandebilt High School student has been arrested on hate crime charges.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff , Tim Soignet, says the student was arrested in connection with a racially motivated video which was captured in the school’s cafeteria and later shared on social media. He says the student is 15-years old and is a 9th grader at the high school.

The investigation began last week after authorities received a complaint regarding the video that was being shared on social media. Soignet says the video appeared to have been made during school hours.

The student is charged with a hate crime and simple battery. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.