ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terrebonne Parish, LA

Louisiana teen charged with hate crime after video surfaces on social media

By Michael Sipes
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29vOtE_0egoF8JH00

HOUMA, La. ( KLFY ) – A Vandebilt High School student has been arrested on hate crime charges.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff , Tim Soignet, says the student was arrested in connection with a racially motivated video which was captured in the school’s cafeteria and later shared on social media. He says the student is 15-years old and is a 9th grader at the high school.

Huge port is huge disappointment to St. Bernard Parish homeowners

The investigation began last week after authorities received a complaint regarding the video that was being shared on social media. Soignet says the video appeared to have been made during school hours.

The student is charged with a hate crime and simple battery. He was booked into the Terrebonne Parish Juvenile Justice Center.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Monroe man arrested after allegedly holding victim at gunpoint

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at approximately 9:32 PM, Monroe Police was dispatched to the 2400 block of Washington Street in reference to a disturbance complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim who advised that an unknown Black male arrived at their residence and initiated a verbal altercation. According to […]
MONROE, LA
WJTV 12

Two women wanted for shoplifting at Hattiesburg Walmart

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two women wanted in connection to a shoplifting investigation. Police said the women are wanted in connection to an incident that happened at the Walmart on Highway 49 on Monday, February 14. Anyone with information about the incident can call the […]
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Criminology expert discusses community policing in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – After a double homicide in a Jackson neighborhood, neighbors have been scared to speak out in fear of retaliation. Criminology expert Kevin Lavine said the fear many families are feeling is the result of a disconnect in the community. Homeowners near Locksley Drive said they’re reluctant to speak with police due […]
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Society
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Sports
City
Houma, LA
State
Louisiana State
Terrebonne Parish, LA
Society
Local
Louisiana Sports
County
Terrebonne Parish, LA
WJTV 12

Mississippi man arrested in 30-year-old murder case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A Mississippi man has been arrested for a 1992 murder of a North Carolina woman after an investigation by state and local law enforcement agencies, officials said. The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that it was joined by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office in breaking the […]
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WJTV 12

Town hall to focus on youth violence, drug use

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – Hinds Behavioral Health Services will host a town hall on youth violence and drug use on March 29. The event will be held on Facebook. Leaders in the community will discuss the correlation between drug use and violence amongst youth and young adults. They will also discuss community crime strategies, prevent […]
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hate Crime#Streaming Video#Racial Injustice#Racism#Vandebilt High School#Terrebonne Parish Sheriff#Bernard Parish#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
WJTV 12

Terry Police Department hiring officers

TERRY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Terry Police Department (TPD) are hiring full-time and part-time police officers. The minimum qualifications are as follows: United States citizen At least 21 years of age Valid Driver’s License Honorable Discharge if Military Veteran Experienced officers are encouraged to apply. Those who wish to apply can call 601-878-5521 […]
TERRY, MS
WJTV 12

Former Rankin County deputy tax collector pleads guilty to embezzlement

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A former Rankin County deputy tax collector pled guilty to embezzlement in Rankin County Circuit Court. State Auditor Shad White said Tiffany Loftin’s guilty plea and sentencing were recorded on March 7, 2022. Loftin was arrested by Special Agents from the State Auditor’s office in November 2021. White said she embezzled nearly […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

New Humphreys County sheriff sworn in

HUMPHREY COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – A new Humphreys County sheriff was sworn in on Wednesday, March 16. This comes about a week after the death of former Sheriff Charles Sharkey. Dean Johnson was sworn in as the new sheriff. He has 20 years of experience in law enforcement. Johnson has been with Humphreys County Sheriff’s […]
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Lamar County armed robbery suspect arrested

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man wanted for armed robbery in Lamar County was arrested on Wednesday, March 16 in Covington County. Lamar County Chief Deputy Brad Weathers said Ramsey Pittman almost ran over officers and crashed his car before being arrested. He added that Pittman was out on parole at the time and […]
LAMAR COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Adams County Sheriff’s Office shares tips on avoiding unwanted phone calls

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Adams County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page released tips to avoid receiving unwanted phone calls. According to the post, you should know your rights. Deputies provided information from the Mississippi Public Service Commission to protect yourself and your home from unwanted phone calls.  According to the pamphlets, the first step […]
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

13-year-old was driving in crash that killed 9 people, NTSB says

A 13-year-old child was behind the wheel of a Dodge pickup truck when it crashed into a van carrying members of the University of the Southwest golf team Tuesday night, according to officials with the National Transportation Safety Board. In all, nine people were killed, including the 13-year-old.
LUBBOCK, TX
WJTV 12

Woman, child injured in ATV vs. SUV crash

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Jones County deputies said a woman and a three-year-old child were injured in a crash on Wednesday, March 16. Investigators said the crash involved an ATV and an SUV on Feed Mill Road near Soso. The crash happened after 9:00 p.m. Police said the woman was on an ATV with […]
JONES COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

WJTV 12

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WJTV.com provides the latest news, sports, and weather for Jackson, Mississippi, and the surrounding metro area.

 https://WJTV.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy