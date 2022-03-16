ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Report: Phillies Have an Agreement with Kyle Schwarber

By Mike Gill
 1 day ago
The Phillies progress on the signing of Kyle Schwarber, seems to be completed. According to multiple sources, including Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia, the team has an agreement with Schwarber, who will likely play left...

