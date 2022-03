COLUMBUS, Ohio — Urban Meyer is not returning to a role in Ohio State athletics, but he will again influence the future of Buckeye athletes. THE Foundation, the booster collective which plans to pay Ohio State football and basketball players for their charitable work, announced Wednesday that Meyer will serve on its board. That entity plans to create name, image and likeness revenue opportunities for OSU athletes in conjunction with making appearances or doing other work for charitable organizations.

