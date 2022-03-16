Public workshop to review short-term rental ordinance update

Public encouraged to attend meeting either in-person or virtually

– The community is encouraged to attend a public workshop about the City of Paso Robles‘ Short-Term Rental Ordinance. The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options available.

The ordinance will expire on Aug. 6, 2022, three years after it was first adopted. The city is drafting amendments to the ordinance to be considered by the Paso Robles Planning Commission and city council at public hearings over the next few months with the intention of updating the ordinance before it expires.

During the workshop, the Community Development Department will present an overview of the short-term rental program and issues identified in the 2+ years of its operation. The community will have an opportunity to provide input on what is working and what needs improvement.

The public may attend the workshop in the Paso Robles City Council Chambers at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, please email to planning@prcity.com before noon on March 24.

For more information about the short-term rental program, visit the city’s website at www.prcity.com/STR