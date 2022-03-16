ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Public workshop to review short-term rental ordinance update

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
Public encouraged to attend meeting either in-person or virtually

– The community is encouraged to attend a public workshop about the City of Paso Robles‘ Short-Term Rental Ordinance. The workshop will begin at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 24, and will be conducted in a hybrid format with both in-person and virtual participation options available.

The ordinance will expire on Aug. 6, 2022, three years after it was first adopted. The city is drafting amendments to the ordinance to be considered by the Paso Robles Planning Commission and city council at public hearings over the next few months with the intention of updating the ordinance before it expires.

During the workshop, the Community Development Department will present an overview of the short-term rental program and issues identified in the 2+ years of its operation. The community will have an opportunity to provide input on what is working and what needs improvement.

The public may attend the workshop in the Paso Robles City Council Chambers at 1000 Spring Street or watch the meeting live on YouTube (www.prcity.com/youtube). Comments can be delivered in person or by calling (805) 865-PASO (7276) during the meeting. Written comments are also welcome in advance of the meeting, please email to planning@prcity.com before noon on March 24.

For more information about the short-term rental program, visit the city’s website at www.prcity.com/STR

Paso Robles Daily News

Local officials mourn the loss of former SLO mayor Dave Romero

– Flags in the City of San Luis Obispo will be lowered to half-staff to honor the passing of former Mayor Dave Romero, city officials said Friday. “Mayor Romero was such a fundamental part of the fabric of our city, it’s hard to find the right words to mark his passing. He loved this city, and his contributions will live on for generations to come,” said City of San Luis Obispo Mayor Erica A. Stewart. “Through the roads he helped build, water he secured, and downtown improvements he inspired, he was a critical part of so many of the things we love about our community today.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Templeton residents to see waste, recycling rate increase

Residents and businesses should also be prepared for additional increases to rates later this year. – Templeton community members can expect to see an increase of approximately 6.6-percent to their refuse rate beginning in April 2022. This annual adjustment is based on the California Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the prior calendar year, as reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. This rate adjustment is higher than has been seen in previous years due to the increase in inflation during 2021, according to the Templeton Community Services Department.
TEMPLETON, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘COVID-19 paradox’ continues following winter surge

– Each surge of COVID-19⎯nationwide and in SLO County⎯has generally been followed by a later surge in deaths as those who have struggled for weeks with severe illness succumb to the disease. This is what health officials are currently reporting in SLO County. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have continued to gradually decline from the recent Omicron-fueled surge. However, the impact of this surge is still seen in continued high numbers of COVID-19 deaths.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City shares tips for draining pools

Tips to help preserve your pool, protect community waterways, wildlife. ⎯ This week, the City of Paso Robles shared the following tips to help the community prepare for summer by caring for their pools and, if necessary, draining them. The following tips are designed to also help protect community waterways and wildlife during the draining process.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Dr. René Bravo named SLO citizen of the year

Local doctor honored at San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce annual dinner. – Dr. René Bravo, a community leader who has been “devoted to improving the overall health, safety, and wellbeing of the community,” was named the 2020/2021 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce’s annual dinner on Saturday in front of nearly 500 attendees. This is the chamber’s most prestigious honor presented at the annual dinner in recognition of service to the community of San Luis Obispo.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Colleen Bojorquez named new Mid-State Fair CEO

Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. – The California Mid-State Fair Board of Directors has announced the appointment of Colleen Bojorquez as the new Chief Executive Officer of the California Mid-State Fair and Paso Robles Event Center, effective March 1, 2022. Bojorquez was named Interim CEO in 2020, at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

City seeking candidates for new airport manager

– The City of Paso Robles recently announced that it is recruiting for an airport manager to coordinate the activities and operations of the Paso Robles Municipal Airport. The successful candidate will be an effective leader and negotiator who has a solid understanding of airport operations and management, according to the city.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Governor increases funding for drought emergency

Current snowpack readings are about one-third below average. – After California recorded its driest January and February in more than 100 years of records in the Sierra Nevada, Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration announced this week that it is spending an additional $22.5 million to respond to the immediate drought emergency.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Paso Robles Daily News

Residents encouraged to apply for open board, advisory body positions

– The Paso Robles Community Services Department has several available positions for the Library Board of Trustees, the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee, and the Senior Citizen Advisory Committee. Members serve one to three-year terms that begin on July 1 of each year. Applications for the advisory bodies are due to the city by Friday, April 29, by 5 p.m.
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

‘Norma’s Alley’ gets special arch created by artist Dale Evers

Column: Norma’s Alley – a path to Paso Robles history. – Paso Robles Downtown Main Street Associaton Executive Director Norma Moye has her own alley, now complete with a decorative archway created by local artist Dale Evers. It’s been called Norma’s Way for quite a while, but now it’s clearly more than just a street sign fastened to a building. After over two years of designing and creating the work of art, the famed local artist realized his vision and honored Norma as “the stuff of folklore.”
PASO ROBLES, CA
Paso Robles, CA
The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

