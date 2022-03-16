ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cartel leader deported to US after Nuevo Laredo incidents of violence

By Zach Davis
 1 day ago
Cartel Del Noreste leader Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo,” was arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexican federal officials announced Monday, March 14, 2022. In response, cartel members allegedly burned trucks for blockades and fired weapons in the city in the early hours of Monday morning. Pictured is authorities protecting the U.S. border during the battle. (Courtesy / City of Laredo)

The cartel leader who was arrested reportedly leading to violence and explosions in Nuevo Laredo is in the United States.

Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo,” has been deported.

The Attorney General's Office, Fiscalía General de la República, confirmed the news Tuesday. It added that as Treviño is a U.S. citizen, he was not extradited.

Treviño was reportedly handed over to authorities from the U.S. after reportedly arriving at the Tijuana International Airport — which sits directly on the border — just after midnight and was handed over to U.S. Marshalls and the FBI by FGR and SEDENA.

He was taken into the country through the Cross Border Xpress — which is described as “a faster, more comfortable, one-of-a-kind way to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, exclusively for passengers of the Tijuana International Airport.”

Treviño was arrested on Sunday, leading to gun battles, explosions and blockades around the Sister City during the early hours of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with Secretary of Security of the United States Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday to discuss immigration. And during the visit, the arrest of Treviño was discussed.

It was at that point that Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, described the arrest as “one of the most important arrests of the last decade.”

Mexican authorities expressed their excitement for the capture of Treviño , who they stated was the leader of the criminal organization of the Cartel Del Noreste — an offshoot of Los Zetas — and a group of assassins called “Tropas del Infierno.”

He is also the nephew of Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales — known as “Z40,” the former Zetas leader currently serving a life sentence — and Óscar Omar Treviño Morales, alias “Z42.” He is also the brother of Juan Francisco “Kiko” Treviño Chavez, who the Mexican government says is linked to drug trafficking.

The Mexican government stated that Treviño had three arrest warrants. One was in Tamaulipas for extortion and criminal association, a second in Coahuila for intentional homicide and terrorism, and the last for extradition purposes for drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy.

Following Treviño’s arrest, Nuevo Laredo suddenly became an area described by many on social media as “a scene from Ukraine,” as the country currently is being invaded by Russia. Burning blockades and explosions around the city due to major gunfire reported Monday morning.

The Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat confirmed that shots were fired against military installations and the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo.

Initial reports indicated that suspected cartel members set commercial vehicles on fire to block two main avenues, according to the Department of Public Safety in Tamaulipas.

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas addressed the public on Monday afternoon, describing the situation.

“We have experienced moments of tension due to the unfortunate events that took place early this Monday morning,” Canturosas said. “These events have affected our peace of mind and our daily work, but I am convinced that at times like these is when we show the greatness of our people. Despite how complicated it was for you to go to work or wake up with the uncertainty of taking our children to school. Today we remain firm and united working to move our city forward.

“Family, you are not alone, we are united in this and nothing and no one is going to stop us from making the city the place we all want. I send you a sincere hug, my admiration for your strength and my solidarity. Together we will get ahead as we have always shown.

“It is my priority, it is a priority of my government, to ensure the safety of all citizens, so we will continue to report promptly so that the necessary measures are taken to take care of the lives and assets of my fellow citizens.”

Stash house shut down in central Laredo

A stash house was shut down in Laredo containing several migrants, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection on Thursday. CBP stated that the incident occurred on Wednesday at a residence on Loring Avenue. A total of seven persons including an unaccompanied child were found inside the residence. Upon further investigation, CBP stated that the individuals were from the countries of Honduras and Mexico. The individuals were all medically screened before being processed. U.S. Border Patrol Laredo South Station agents...
LAREDO, TX
Stash houses in El Cenizo, Zapata busted as 46 apprehended

Two stash houses located in El Cenizo and Zapata were recently busted, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the Webb County Sheriff's Office required assistance for the initial incident on March 11. The two agencies arrived at a residence in El Cenizo where 39 individuals were apprehended, USBP said. The home was abandoned. USBP said that on March 12, it also worked in conjunction with agents from the Zapata County Sheriff's Office. Again, law enforcement arrived on location in Zapata. They apprehended seven individuals found inside the residence. "All individuals were placed under arrest and transported to the station for further processing," the USBP said in a statement. "Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities, not only because of the criminal activity they are linked to but also the lack of sanitary conditions."
EL CENIZO, TX
CBP seizes nearly 120 pounds of meat at Laredo’s Bridge II

Nearly120 pounds of prohibited fresh pork and poultry meat were seized at a Laredo Port of Entry, according to US. Customs and Border Protection on Wednesday. The incident occurred on Tuesday. CBP stated that a white minivan arrived at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge and was referred to secondary inspection. Officers reportedly found a total of 117 pounds of fresh pork and nearly seven pounds of fresh poultry hidden inside the vehicle. The driver allegedly provided a negative declaration for fruits, meats, vegetables, plants or any prohibited agricultural product, CBP said. The driver reportedly faces a $1,000 fine for attempting to import and failing to declare the products. "This significant prohibited meat seizure exemplifies the importance of CBP's agriculture mission in preventing the spread of potential animal diseases that could risk public safety and inflict harm on our nation's agricultural economy," Laredo Port of Entry Port Director Alberto Flores said.
LAREDO, TX
Hebbronville agents stop smuggling attempt of 7 individuals

The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Sunday that a human smuggling attempt was recently stopped. Border Patrol stated that Hebbronville Station agents arrested seven individuals and seized a vehicle in the case. The USBP stated that agents attempted a vehicle stop on March 6 near Highway 359, east of Hebbronville. The pickup truck in question allegedly drove off the road and through a ranch fence. After it stopped, the seven individuals allegedly abandoned the vehicle and were detained. The vehicle was also seized by the USBP, it stated.
HEBBRONVILLE, TX
Child found at I-35 checkpoint without parents

A child that was unaccompanied along the border was rescued, according to the U.S. Border Patrol. The USBP stated that the child was found during a human smuggling attempt at the Interstate 35 checkpoint on March 8. A female driver allegedly stated that the child was her daughter. However, USBP states that this was later revealed to not be true. USBP stated that the driver had no information on the child's identity or nationality. Fortunately, USBP stated that a relative of the child has been located. This was done through coordination efforts between the Laredo Sector Foreign Operations Branch and the Mexican Consulate Office, USBP states.
LAREDO, TX
USBP seizes narcotics, firearm in smuggling attempt

The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Monday that it seized evidence after helping thwart a failed smuggling attempt. The USBP stated that Cotulla agents assisted the Encinal Police Department with a vehilce stop on March 8. Upon stopping the red pickup truck, a K-9 team inspected the vehicle which led to the discovery of narcotics and a firearm. Border Patrol added that undocumented individuals who were involved in the incident were transported for processing to the Cotulla Border Patrol Station. The driver, however, was a U.S. citizen and was taken into custody by Encinal police, USBP states.
COTULLA, TX
Woman arrested in card abuse case

A woman was arrested for spending $150 at two gas stations using someone else's credit card, according to Laredo police. On March 8, Armandina Galvan de Guerra, 55, was served with an arrest warrant charging her with credit/debit card abuse. A credit card abuse report was filed on Jan. 28. The complainant stated that several transactions on his card were not authorized. He believed that someone had taken his card from his locker at work at the Laredo Medical Center. He added he noticed his card missing from his wallet when he was going to use it for purchase the next day. Police said that through the course of the investigation, Galvan de Guerra was identified as the suspect. Galvan de Guerra allegedly spent $150 at two gas stations.
LAREDO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

Stolen pickup truck used in transporting migrants discovered

The U.S. Border Patrol announced on Monday that agents recovered a stolen vehicle near Derby that allegedly was used to transport migrants. The USBP stated that Cotulla Station agents responded to a report of a pickup truck on Farm to Market Road 1581 with individuals inside the rear of the vehicle. Upon investigation, the USBP stated that it found a breached ranch fence and tire tracks leading to the vehicle. Border Patrol stated that it discovered the truck had been stolen out of San Antonio after a registration check.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Laredo Morning Times

Child without supervision lands man behind bars

A man was arrested after a child was seen without adult supervision running by a sidewalk, according to Laredo police. Officers responded to an abandoned child report at about 6:41 p.m. March 10 in the 100 block of East Canal Street. A child about 3 years old was seen alone running by the sidewalk of Canal. Police said the child was not under supervision. A woman stated that she was searching for the family of the lost child to no avail. After a 30-minute search, she called the police. Authority were able to contact the missing child's parents, and Alejandro Martinez, 24, was arrested on scene Martinez was charged with child abandonment with intent to return.
LAREDO, TX
CBP: Commercial bus driver tried smuggling $840K in cocaine, meth

A bus driver tried smuggling more than $840,000 in cocaine and meth, according to an arrest affidavit. Gregorio Vazquez Ortiz, 52, of Mexico, was arrested on the charges of import, attempt to import and conspire to import cocaine and meth. "Narcotics interdiction continues to be a key component in the CBP border security mission," said Port Director Alberto Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. "This significant seizure demonstrates the result of our officers' diligent work and dedication to stopping drugs from crossing the border." At about 10:40 p.m March 5, Vazquez Ortiz, a Mexican citizen, arrived at the...
LAREDO, TX
Firearms, weapon parts en route to Mexico seized

A man has been arrested for attempting to smuggle multiple firearms, magazines and firearm parts into Mexico, according to an arrest affidavit. The case unfolded at about 9:25 p.m. March 6, when U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers conducting outbound operations at the Juarez-Lincoln International Bridge inspected a white Chevrolet Cheyenne bearing Mexican license plates. CBP officers identified the driver as Jesus Hiram Salazar-Salazar, a Mexican citizen. He was traveling along with his family. Salazar-Salazar allegedly gave a negative declaration for weapons, weapons parts, ammo and more than $10,000 in cash. Salazar-Salazar, who claimed to be the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Suspected cash smuggler indicted in a Laredo federal court

A man has been indicted for attempting to smuggle more than $30,000 into the United States, according to court documents. A grand jury charged Modesto Zepeda, 36, with bulk cash smuggling. If convicted, Zepeda faces up to five years in prison as well as a possible $250,000 maximum fine. On Feb. 14, Zepeda attempted to enter the United States via the pedestrian lane of the Gateway to the Americas International Bridge. He declared that he did not have more than $10,000 in cash. Further investigation revealed he had $30,025 hidden inside his wallet, pants pocket and underwear. Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Isaac is prosecuting the case.
LAREDO, TX
Former CBP officer admits he allowed contraband into the country

A former U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer has admitted he helped others illegally bring commercial goods into the United States from Mexico, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On Tuesday, Simon Medina III, 41, pled guilty to his role in a conspiracy to smuggle goods into the United States. U.S. District Judge Marina Garcia Marmolejo will sentence Medina on June 1. Medina faces up to five years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He will remain out on bond pending his sentencing. Medina admitted he allowed several individuals to enter the country with contraband in their vehicles about 20 times, according to court documents. "Although not assigned to the entry lanes at the Laredo Port of Entry, Medina would open a lane and allow his co-conspirators to pass through without inspecting their cargo. Medina also accepted gratuities from his partners," the U.S. Attorney's Office said. The Department of Homeland Security-Office of Professional Responsibility and CBP conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney José Angel Moreno is prosecuting the case.
LAREDO, TX
Jury returns not guilty verdict in fatal shooting trial

A man accused of fatally shooting a male and wounding his brother has been found not guilty. Adolfo Villalobos faced charges of murder and attempted murder in a week-long trial in the 406th District Court. But late Thursday, a jury acquitted Villalobos after five hours of deliberation. Attorney George Altgelt said this was the most important case of his career to date because his client was factually innocent and was charged with a crime he did not commit. "The day of the jury verdict was one of the best days in my client's life, because the Laredo...
LAREDO, TX
Suspect certified as an adult in 2018 homicide

A juvenile accused of a fatal shooting that occurred in 2018 has been certified as an adult, according to the Webb County Attorney's Office. Jose Eliseo Palacios-Rayo was 16 years old when he shot and killed Luis Ignacio Contreras, 20, at a party. Palacios-Rayo, now 20, is being charged with murder. Webb County Jail records show he was behind bars as of Friday afternoon. On Thursday, Palacios-Rayo was certified as an adult before County Court at Law I Judge Hugo Martinez "Between the time of...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
Affidavit: Man used Facebook Messenger in shooting threat

A man threatened to shoot a woman's residence because he did not like her responses on Facebook Messenger, according to an arrest affidavit. At about 9:40 a.m. March 8, a woman reported to the Webb County Sheriff's Office that a man threatened her by passing by her house with a gun. She stated she exchanging Facebook messages with Gerardo Rodriguez, 26, when Rodriguez did not like that she did not want "sexual relations" with him, according to court documents. "Rodriguez sent videos via Facebook messenger of him passing by (the...
RIO BRAVO, TX
Laredo Morning Times

