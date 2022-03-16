Cartel leader deported to US after Nuevo Laredo incidents of violence

Cartel Del Noreste leader Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo,” was arrested in Nuevo Laredo, Mexican federal officials announced Monday, March 14, 2022. In response, cartel members allegedly burned trucks for blockades and fired weapons in the city in the early hours of Monday morning. Pictured is authorities protecting the U.S. border during the battle. (Courtesy / City of Laredo)

The cartel leader who was arrested reportedly leading to violence and explosions in Nuevo Laredo is in the United States.

Juan Gerardo Treviño Chavez, also known as “El Huevo,” has been deported.

The Attorney General's Office, Fiscalía General de la República, confirmed the news Tuesday. It added that as Treviño is a U.S. citizen, he was not extradited.

Treviño was reportedly handed over to authorities from the U.S. after reportedly arriving at the Tijuana International Airport — which sits directly on the border — just after midnight and was handed over to U.S. Marshalls and the FBI by FGR and SEDENA.

He was taken into the country through the Cross Border Xpress — which is described as “a faster, more comfortable, one-of-a-kind way to cross the U.S.-Mexico border, exclusively for passengers of the Tijuana International Airport.”

Treviño was arrested on Sunday, leading to gun battles, explosions and blockades around the Sister City during the early hours of Monday morning.

Meanwhile, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with Secretary of Security of the United States Alejandro Mayorkas on Monday to discuss immigration. And during the visit, the arrest of Treviño was discussed.

It was at that point that Marcelo Ebrard, Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, described the arrest as “one of the most important arrests of the last decade.”

Mexican authorities expressed their excitement for the capture of Treviño , who they stated was the leader of the criminal organization of the Cartel Del Noreste — an offshoot of Los Zetas — and a group of assassins called “Tropas del Infierno.”

He is also the nephew of Miguel Ángel Treviño Morales — known as “Z40,” the former Zetas leader currently serving a life sentence — and Óscar Omar Treviño Morales, alias “Z42.” He is also the brother of Juan Francisco “Kiko” Treviño Chavez, who the Mexican government says is linked to drug trafficking.

The Mexican government stated that Treviño had three arrest warrants. One was in Tamaulipas for extortion and criminal association, a second in Coahuila for intentional homicide and terrorism, and the last for extradition purposes for drug trafficking and money laundering conspiracy.

Following Treviño’s arrest, Nuevo Laredo suddenly became an area described by many on social media as “a scene from Ukraine,” as the country currently is being invaded by Russia. Burning blockades and explosions around the city due to major gunfire reported Monday morning.

The Tamaulipas Public Security Secretariat confirmed that shots were fired against military installations and the U.S. Consulate in Nuevo Laredo.

Initial reports indicated that suspected cartel members set commercial vehicles on fire to block two main avenues, according to the Department of Public Safety in Tamaulipas.

Nuevo Laredo Mayor Carmen Lilia Canturosas addressed the public on Monday afternoon, describing the situation.

“We have experienced moments of tension due to the unfortunate events that took place early this Monday morning,” Canturosas said. “These events have affected our peace of mind and our daily work, but I am convinced that at times like these is when we show the greatness of our people. Despite how complicated it was for you to go to work or wake up with the uncertainty of taking our children to school. Today we remain firm and united working to move our city forward.

“Family, you are not alone, we are united in this and nothing and no one is going to stop us from making the city the place we all want. I send you a sincere hug, my admiration for your strength and my solidarity. Together we will get ahead as we have always shown.

“It is my priority, it is a priority of my government, to ensure the safety of all citizens, so we will continue to report promptly so that the necessary measures are taken to take care of the lives and assets of my fellow citizens.”