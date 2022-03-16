Iowa State basketball recruiting: Cyclones one of several schools impressing guard Finley Bizjack

Former Ohio State Buckeyes and NFL head coach Urban Meyer has landed a new job – but it’s not in coaching. On Wednesday, Meyer was announced as the newest board member of THE Foundation, an organization aimed at helping Ohio State athletes land Name, Image and Likeness deals.
SEC basketball is undergoing a major coaching transition this month. The latest development comes from Mississippi State University. The Bulldogs are reportedly parting ways with head men’s basketball coach Ben Howland. The move should be made official by the end of the day. The Mississippi State men’s basketball team...
Iowa entered the NCAA Tournament as one of the hottest teams in the country. The Big Ten Tournament champions were a sexy Final Four pick as a five-seed. They opened play on Thursday against 12-seed Richmond and suffered a 67-63 upset loss. But one missed call may have changed the game and given the Spiders the win.
South Carolina basketball moved on from longtime coach Frank Martin Monday after the Gamecocks failed to reach the NCAA Tournament for the fourth consecutive season, Martin's 10th overall at the program. He led South Carolina to its only Final Four appearance in program history during the 2016-17 season, but the Gamecocks have fallen on hard times since, which necessitated a change in leadership.
Okay, technically speaking, it's not for $50 million. It's for $52.5 million. OH, and only $30 million is guaranteed. I can't imagine the level of uncertainty. As shared by a multitude of sports media outlets yesterday, Brandon Scherff has decided to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars after signing a three-year contract that is worth the aforementioned $52.5 million.
The Michigan football team on Tuesday picked up another Class of 2023 commit as defensive lineman Brooks Bahr announced his intention to join the Wolverines. Bahr, a three-star defensive lineman from Wilmette (Ill.) Loyola Academy revealed his decision via his social media pages. “I would like to thank the coaches...
West Virginia forwards Isaiah Cottrell and Jalen Bridges have entered the NCAA transfer portal, a source tells EerSports. The move comes less than a week from the end of the season, one that ended with the Mountaineers finishing below .500 and not participating in the postseason. Cottrell, a WVU legacy,...
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richmond presents a different kind of challenge for the Iowa basketball team. Offensively, the Princeton roots of Spiders coach Chris Mooney give a Pete Carril touch to some of what Richmond does. On the other end of the floor, NCAA career steals leader Jacob Gilyard leads...
Ahead of Iowa State’s NCAA Tournament game vs LSU, Mark Freund reports on longtime Cyclone George Conditt. ISU turned the program around by turning players over, but Conditt is a holdover, and he’s earned the nickname, Mr. Cyclone. Photo: AP
ATLANTA, GA. — Lia Thomas took control in the final 100 yards of the 500-yard freestyle to make history Thursday as the first transgender woman to win an NCAA swimming championship. Thomas, the University of Pennsylvania senior who entered the NCAA women’s swimming and diving championships as the top...
Eric Musselman and Arkansas have been in this spot before. Last year, Arkansas was matched up against frisky No. 14 seed Colgate. Arkansas needed a big second-half rally to eke into the Round of 32. The Hogs advanced to the Elite Eight before falling to eventual national champion Baylor. But that deep run seemed unlikely when Colgate had a 14-point lead late in the first half. This year, Arkansas is in a similar spot, except this time it's a veteran Vermont squad that could give the Hogs a really tough first-round challenge in the NCAA Tournament.
LSU (22-11) will be led by interim coach Kevin Nickelberry, who takes over for Will Wade. Wade was fired on March 12, during the SEC Tournament, on the heels of NCAA allegations being announced against himself and the Tigers' program. Iowa State (20-12) enters the NCAA Tournament on a three-game...
Despite racking up new offers from teams like Wisconsin and Illinois in the month of March, four-star quarterback JJ Kohl of Ankeny (Iowa) High continues to move closer and closer to a decision. The 6-foot-6, 230-pounder said this week he’s starting to narrow his list down and hopes to be...
MILWAUKEE, Wisc. — Iowa State’s men’s basketball tournament game in Milwaukee is not a home game, but Cyclone fans are doing their best to make it feel like one. Milwaukee was the closest possible March Madness destination for Iowa State out of the cities hosting the tournament this year. The selection was a relief for […]
A University of Northern Iowa student spent his spring break setting a new record. KETV reports that Paul Noble now holds the record for the fastest run across the state of Iowa. He started his 278-mile run at 5 a.m. on March 13, in Muscatine. He crossed the line into...
Bucknuts.com's Steve Helwagen was again a part of Ohio State Buckeyes Live on Wednesday afternoon. He joined host Mark Rogers and fellow panelists Tony Gerdeman and Kevin Noon of Buckeye Grove for a one-hour discussion of Ohio State football. Check out the show in the video board above. The group...
Matt Abdelmassih on the sidelinesSteven Ryan\Getty images. Wednesday, Nebraska basketball assistant Matt Abdelmassih agreed to mutually part ways with the Nebraska basketball program. This announcement was made by head coach Fred Hoiberg per multiple media reports.
