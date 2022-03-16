ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Virtualitics AI Platform is an advanced analytics solution that empowers everyone with faster ready-to-use AI that can be understood–by analysts and business leaders alike. Our AI platform allows organizations to rapidly process complex data into powerful multi-dimensional graph visualizations, and predict future business outcomes with clear, explainable no-code AI modeling. Virtualitics puts AI into use across the enterprise with enhanced analytics that’s easily integrated into the flow of work

By Virtualitics
Victoria Advocate
 3 days ago

Virtualitics AI Platform is an advanced analytics solution that empowers everyone with faster ready-to-use AI...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

Comments / 0

Related
HackerNoon

5 Mistakes That Make AI Data Labeling Ineffective

Data labeling is one of the major pain points of businesses incorporating AI solutions is data annotation. Data labeling or data annotation is never a one-off event. It is a continuous process. Data is essential, but it should be relevant to your project goals. The data annotation tools market size was over $1 billion in 2010 and this is expected to grow at more than 30% CAGR by 2020. We have noticed that most organizations begin the data labeling process by focusing on developing in-house labeling tools.
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Raydiant Challenges Local Bay Area Retail Entrepreneurs to Compete for $50K SoMa Real Estate Package

Raydiant is gifting a complimentary pop-up commercial space to a rising Bay Area retail entrepreneur. The "Rising Entrepreneur" contest winner will receive up to 12 months of free real estate in a coveted SoMa location, a full build out, a $10,000 marketing and operations stipend, and the ability to power their business with Raydiant's innovative in-location experience technology.
RETAIL
HackerNoon

What's New in the Evolution of Real-Time Cross Border Digital Payments?

Emerging innovations together with a resilient global economy during the covid-19 pandemic have spurred demand for cross-border digital payments. As a result, they are helping companies and sellers to reach new customers worldwide. New technology enables swift and secure business-to-business (B2B) payment systems. A 2021 study by Juniper Research revealed that B2B payments should exceed $42 trillion in payment flows by 2026. That would increase the 2021 figure of $34 trillion by almost a third.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Vestly Comes Back As Revamped Platform Aims To Bolster Crypto Engagement, Learning

The way people learn has changed. That's according to Alex Betancur, the CEO at Vestly, the fun and risk-free way of discovering crypto, stocks and NFTs while unlocking real Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) rewards. Vestly’s combination of gamification, community, competition and rewards helps in bolstering financial literacy initiatives in crypto.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Graph#Solution#Virtualitics Ai Platform#Ai
ohmymag.co.uk

COVID vaccine: Experts report rare autoimmune side effect caused by Pfizer jab

A study named 'Autoimmune hepatitis after SARS-CoV-2 vaccine: New-onset or flare-up,' published in the National Library of Medicine, discusses the development of an unusual reaction after administering Pfizer's COVID vaccine. The study was published in November 2021 and it outlines a case wherein a 61-year-old woman suffered from malaise, weariness,...
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
CBS News

Companies race to build "digital twins" in the metaverse

As the metaverse rapidly expands, major businesses and brands are picking up the tools needed to fill the virtual void and deliver immersive online experiences. Adobe, known for its photo- and video-editing software, released a "metaverse playbook" on Tuesday and announced partnerships with Coca Cola, NASCAR, Epic Games and NVIDIA on a range of metaverse-related projects. Adobe told CBS MoneyWatch that hundreds of brands are already using its existing 3D tools to create interactive content, adding that demand for tools used to create photorealistic replicas of their products grew 100% from a year ago.
RETAIL
hackernoon.com

Perks of Having Data-Centric AI in the Corporate World

You will understand the concept of the Data-Centric AI approach, meaning how data is changed or altered to improve performance and evaluation. We present data correcting techniques across all the AI projects such as labeling, managing, slicing, and data augmentation. Growth and opportunities in the corporate world enabled by Data-Centric AI.
SOFTWARE
thefastmode.com

Flytxt to Intro New Data-driven Experiences in Oracle Digital Experience

As a member of the Oracle Partner Network (OPN) community, Flytxt is helping introduce new data-driven experiences in Oracle Digital Experience for Communications to improve the precision and personalization with which communication service providers (CSPs) launch products and support customers. The experiences target specific business personas within the CSP–the marketing,...
SOFTWARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

The Data Mynt Crypto Payment Processing Platform is Live on the Polygon Network

Data Mynt integration with Polygon enables Ethereum scaling and rapid blockchain payments for merchants & partners. OAKLAND, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Mynt, a leading provider of cryptocurrency payment solutions, is integrated with the Polygon full-stack scaling solution. Data Mynt, along with its partners, merchants and retailers, will benefit from the Ethereum scaling solution as Polygon enables rapid blockchain payments and processing times of 2.1 seconds on average and consistently low transaction or Gas fees of typically just 1₵.
TECHNOLOGY
TechCrunch

Liveblocks grabs $5 million for its real-time collaboration API

Boldstart is leading today’s round. Atlassian, Kima Ventures, Seedcamp as well as multiple business angels also participated. Boldstart and Seedcamp already invested in the company’s pre-seed round. Over the past few years, building a web app has become easier thanks to frameworks and APIs. But letting multiple people...
TECHNOLOGY
hackernoon.com

The Blockchain Application Development Lifecycle

Blockchain development differs from traditional application development in a number of important ways. Core blockchain developers are responsible for the entire blockchain life cycle. The life cycle includes research into its design and Innovative use cases of blockchain. Developers must be familiar with various concepts, for example, cryptography and popular blockchain programming languages ​​such as Solidity. The eight step process of developing a blockchain application, detailed below. The process is a tested and proven for blockchain developers in the industry, so that it produces very efficient and effectiv.
SOFTWARE
HackerNoon

5 Ways to Use AI to Improve Customer Success

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is an umbrella term that covers and influences a wide range of tools and technologies. From machine learning to natural language processing, AI is changing how businesses operate and interact with their customers. Customer success is a process that ensures your customers get maximum value from your product or service. AI-powered social listening helps businesses track and analyze online conversations about their brand, products, and services. Chatbots make it possible for businesses to offer 24/7 support at a fraction of the cost of employing a human service team.
SOFTWARE
TechCrunch

Google launches new tools to help businesses optimize their delivery operations

The Last Mile Fleet Solution is now in public preview. The Cloud Fleet Routing API will become generally available in the second quarter of the year. Since both are enterprise services, there’s no public pricing information available, and potential customers of either product have to work with Google’s sales team.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy