ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stellantis launches venture capital fund with initial 300 mln euro investment

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KDQme_0egoDUKM00

MILAN, March 16 (Reuters) - Carmaker Stellantis (STLA.MI) said on Wednesday it launched its first venture capital fund aimed at investing in startup companies developing technologies that could be deployed within the automotive and mobility industries.

The fund, called Stellantis Ventures, will initially invest 300 million euros ($330 million) both in early- and later-stage startups, the company said in a statement.

The decision is part of Stellantis' wider strategy spelled out earlier this month in the company's first business plan.

Chief Technology Officer Ned Curic said the creation of the fund was part of the group's effort to transformation into a "mobility tech company."

"Stellantis Ventures will accelerate our transformation as we adopt new technologies developed by innovative startups, while fostering their growth potential," he said.

The car maker said its venture capital fund would act as a "strategic investor" and help startups integrate new technologies within the group in reduced timeframes.

Investments will target areas such as sustainability, competitiveness and in-vehicle technology as well as vehicle marketing, sales and finance.

($1 = 0.9096 euros)

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari; Editing by Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Ex-Meta Workers Raise $200M For Crypto Startup From Coinbase, a16z After Departing From Failed Diem Project

Mo Shaikh and Avery Ching, former members of Meta Platforms Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) Diem cryptocurrency project, have raised $200 million for their new crypto start-up Aptos. What Happened: In an announcement on Tuesday, Aptos said it had raised $200 million in a strategic round led by Andreessen Horowitz. The investment round also saw participation from several high-profile venture funds such as Coinbase Global Inc’s (NASDAQ: COIN) Coinbase Ventures, Tiger Global, Multicoin Capital, and FTX Ventures.
MARKETS
bizjournals

L.A. startups raise millions this week; venture firm launches $400M fund

Los Angeles startups are starting off strong in March with a handful of early-stage funding rounds. From a sneaker brand with pro athlete investors to a venture-backed insurtech platform, the city's entrepreneur show no indication of slowing down. Keep scrolling for a look at which L.A. startups and tech companies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Fund#Mln#Investment#Milan#Stellantis Ventures
Reuters

Russian central bank sells all $26.7 billion at one-week repo auction

March 15 (Reuters) - Russia's central bank provided banks with all 3 trillion roubles ($26.73 billion) at a one-week repo auction on Tuesday, facing demand of 4.84 trillion roubles, as lending institutions scramble to manage their liquidity amid collapsing Russian markets. The auction's limit was set at 3 trillion roubles.
WORLD
AFP

What would be the impact of a US 'digital dollar'?

US President Joe Biden has ordered the federal government to look into creating a digital dollar, a move with the potential to reshape how money is moved and used around the world. Unlike money deposited in a bank account or spent via apps like Venmo and Apple Pay, it would be registered in the accounts of the Federal Reserve, not a bank. 
U.S. POLITICS
Benzinga

Crypto.com Launches US Exchange Platform, Opens Waitlist To Institutions

Crypto.com on Tuesday announced the rollout of its U.S. exchange platform. The development comes as the cryptocurrency exchange looks to bolster its presence in one of crypto's biggest markets. The rollout will take place over the coming months and is immediately available to waitlisted users. “We are excited to be...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
NewsBreak
Euro
Seeking Alpha

MGP Ingredients Should Focus On More M&A, Pursue Venture Capital Investments

With growth set to slow, management needs more M&A to add scale and continue the transition to a branded business model. MGP Ingredients (MGPI) has been a stock that we have had a love/hate relationship with over the years. The company’s stock went on one of those great multi-bagger runs from 2014 to a peak in 2018 on the promise investors saw in their brown spirits business; namely aged whiskey. While the company built out additional warehouse space for aging, filled many thousands of barrels for aging, and forged supply agreements with some of the exciting new distilleries being formed across America at the time, investors were most focused on management’s plan to move up the food chain and launch their own brands in order to drive revenues, profits and margins higher. It was a great story until it wasn’t.
ECONOMY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE-Infra funds circle Vodafone for $16 bln Vantage Towers deal - sources

SINGAPORE/LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Global infrastructure funds have approached Vodafone to invest in its $16 billion mast company Vantage Towers but the telecoms giant’s preference is for an industry merger, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. The bidders, which include investment firms Brookfield and Global Infrastructure Partners...
BUSINESS
Forbes

Autonomous Driving Startup Pony.ai Valued At $8.5 Billion After Series D Funding

Autonomous driving technology company Pony.ai–a robotic vehicle maker backed by the likes of automaker giant Toyota and Forbes Midas lister Fisher Zhang’s 5Y Capital–rose to a valuation to $8.5 billion following an undisclosed Series D funding round. “The success of this financing belongs to the entire Pony.ai...
ECONOMY
San Francisco Business Times

A 4-month-old cryptocurrency startup is now worth more than $1B after raising a $200M round

Maybe Meta Platform Inc.'s abandoned cryptocurrency efforts weren't entirely a waste of time. After leaving the social networking giant in December, a pair of veterans of its digital currency effort launched a blockchain technology startup called Aptos Labs. On Tuesday — a mere four months later — their company announced that it has raised $200 million in its first funding round and is now worth more than $1 billion.
MARKETS
dot.LA

Gumball Raises $10 Million To Grow Its Podcast Ad Marketplace

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Gumball, a Los Angeles-based adtech platform allowing advertisers to place “host-read” ads on podcasts, has raised $10 million in Series A funding, it announced Tuesday. The funding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy