‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Co-Creator Allan Scott Sets Next Writing Project; Crossover Drama From ‘Millionaire Matchmaker’ Star Patti Stanger

By Max Goldbart
 1 day ago

EXCLUSIVE : The Queen’s Gambit co-creator Allan Scott has set his next project, the crossover drama from Millionaire Matchmaker star Patti Stanger and Kissing Booth producer Andrew Cole-Bulgin.

The as-yet-untitled scripted project, which isn’t attached to a network yet, will follow a young dating expert from a Jewish family of matchmakers navigating her way through 1970s New York City and New Jersey, as she seeks to turn her family trade into an empire.

Along with Sam Barlow project Minsky, the series represents one of the first major shows for Scott since he wrapped on Netflix smash The Queen’s Gambit , which he co-created with Scott Frank.

The Anya Taylor-Joy-starring hit took Scott and Frank 30 years to get commissioned but was one of the streamer’s most-watched of 2020, a successful gamble taken by Netflix’s UK-based scripted boss Anne Mensah.

Scott, who was BAFTA nominated for 1997’s Regeneration and is a former whisky executive, also exec produced The Queen’s Gambit and past credits include The Fourth Angel and In Love and War.

The drama will see Stanger, the exec and star of Bravo’s Millionaire Matchmaker, turn to scripted and producer Cole-Bulgin’s fledgling outfit Tickled Pink is producing.

Cole-Bulgin is the producer behind another successful Netflix series, YA drama The Kissing Booth, and he used to work for Kissing Booth indie Komixx as Chief Creative Officer before leaving to set up Tickled Pink.

He said Scott “ticks all the boxes.”

“Patti and I were looking for a screenwriter that had worked successfully across screen and stage and understood the relevance of this multi generational story,” he added.

Stanger said: “It was so important for us to find a screenwriter that understood the personal and emotional narrative of that young Jewish girl navigating her way in life from her teenage years in 70’s New Jersey to turn her family skill into an empire.”

