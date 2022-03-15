ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Two More Very Nice Days on the Way

By Wayne Hart
WTVW
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 42-44. Sunrise 7:00. WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun &...

www.tristatehomepage.com

WAFF

A very active 10 day forecast

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - High temperatures will rebound into the middle 60s Thursday, and we will be close to 70 Friday afternoon. We are watching a developing storm system that will bring a round of heavy rain and thunderstorms to the area late Friday afternoon and evening. Much colder air will follow this front.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Wbaltv.com

Very cold morning in Maryland, warmer weekend on the way

Meteorologist Taylor Grenda says Friday will be chilly as temps will not get out the 40's. It will be mostly sunny for most of the day into the evening as the cold hangs out for this evening. The weekend will welcome a warmup with temps getting up to the 70's by Sunday. The warmth will bring some precipitation with it with a chance for showers Sunday through Tuesday.
MARYLAND STATE
UpNorthLive.com

Nice day to be outside, but a bit chilly

Nice day to get outside. A bit chilly. Highs will be in the 16 to 22 degree range in the eastern Upper Peninsula...and 20 to 30 degree range in the northern Lower Peninsula. We'll get some sunshine. Light wind mainly from the north 5-15 mph. Partly cloudy tonight. Overnight lows...
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox News

Southeast faces storm risk as cold front sweeps through region

Strong to severe thunderstorms will be possible today for parts of the ArkLaTex region as a cold front moves through. Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will all be possible along with heavy rain that will spread across the Gulf Coast states and into the Southeast and Florida over the next few days.
ENVIRONMENT
WALA-TV FOX10

Friday night storms possible

Strong to severe storms are back in the forecast for Friday. The greatest threat will be in the coastal areas, especially the Florida Panhandle. Friday evening and overnight is the most likely timing for the threat. A surface warm front will lift across the area Friday afternoon. This will allow...
ENVIRONMENT
WSB Radio

Heavy rain, strong storms possible later today

You’ll want to have your rain gear with you today. WSB’s meteorologists are tracking several rounds of rain and possible storms expected to move in Wednesday evening. The first round is predicted to be mainly downpours. Another round will move in later today, with the chance for isolated storms.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Showers late Wednesday, drier Thursday with sunshine

Tonight, we'll still have some showers with a mix of snow and rain. Overnight lows will drop into the lower 20's and upper teens. Winds will still be a bit breezy tonight and part of Thursday, with wind speeds around 10MPH. For Thursday, high pressure will settle over the region with warmer daytime temperatures. Daytime highs for Thursday and Friday will be into the lower to mid 40's. Fairly sunny skies for Friday, with light winds. Mostly cloudy for Saturday as we break down this weak ridge of high pressure. We are looking to see 50° highs for Saturday afternoon, with the warm before the storm. Another storm system rolls in late Saturday, with rain and snow showers for Sunday with highs into the upper 30's.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Tuesday expected to be nice day to get outside

Good day to get outside. Sunshine...a few passing clouds...nice! Highs from 34 to 40 degrees around northern Michigan. Wind from the southwest 5-15 mph. Tonight turns cloudy. You might see a passing snow shower from Gaylord northward overnight. Light wind from the south or southwest 5-15 mph. Lows from 20 to 30 degrees.
GAYLORD, MI
WTHI

Monday: Sunny, Very Nice! High: 63

Warmer weather will take over this week, with temperatures above 60 degrees most days. Highs this afternoon will be in the lower 60's with plenty of sunshine! Tonight will be cloudy with the possibility of sprinkles. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm again with highs in the mid 60's.
ENVIRONMENT
KXLY

Two very different weekend days; dry Saturday with showers for Sunday – Kris

It was a cool, wet start to the weekend, but luckily, we are drying out for Saturday and the St. Patrick’s Day Parade! Expect clouds to start the day on Saturday, but they will clear by afternoon. It’s going to be a warm day with high temperatures in the mid 50s. That’s between 5 and 10 degrees above average. The wet weather won’t stay gone for long. Rain returns for Saturday night with valley rain showers and mountain snow showers on Sunday. Sunday will also be cooler with highs in the upper 40s.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Another Nice Day, then Winter Returns

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Lows 30-33. Sunrise 6:09. THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Highs 49-54. Winds NNE 5-10 THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 30-36 (Northwest to Southeast…33-36 in the Evansville Metro). FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening. Turning Breezy & Colder with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain Initially) Gradually Moving in from the Northwest. Morning...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Winter Returns Friday thru Saturday

Winter Weather ADVISORY 6pm Friday thru 6am Saturday​​. OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing. Lows 28-36 (Northwest to Southeast…33-35 in the Evansville Metro). Sunrise 6:07. FRIDAY: Clouds Thickening with Snow (Possibly Mixed with Rain Initially) Gradually Moving in from the Northwest in the Afternoon. Turning Breezy & Colder with Morning Highs of 35-57 (Northwest to Southeast…44-48 in the Evansville Metro), then Temps Fall into the 30s After Noon. Winds NNW 5-20 FRI NIGHT: Snow Ending from West to East during the Evening (Total Accumulations of 1″ or Less, but Heaver 1.5-2.5″ Possible Mainly in Muhlenberg & Ohio Counties). Very Windy & Frigid with Clearing Skies towards Daybreak. Lows 16-19.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Springing forward into Spring-like temperatures

SUNDAY: Turning warmer but very windy. Mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 50s. Southwest winds 15-20 mph. SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and mild. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. MONDAY: Mostly sunny early with more clouds moving in by sunset. Warmer with highs near 60 degrees.
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Another Beautiful Warm Day, but Changes in Sight

OVERNIGHT: Mainly Clear. Mild with Patchy Fog Developing. Lows 45-48. Sunrise 6:58. THURSDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds. Warm with Highs 69-73. Winds SSE 5-10 THU NIGHT: Clouds Increasing After Midnight. Mild with a Few Showers Moving in Towards Daybreak. Lows 48-51. FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Showers (Few Storms...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Back to Spring

OVERNIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with a Few Showers Early. Lows 43-46. Sunrise 7:01. TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mild with Highs 62-66. Winds SSE 5-10 TUE NIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Not too Cold with Lows 42-49 (Northeast to Southwest…44-47 in the Evansville Metro). WEDNESDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds (More...
ENVIRONMENT
WTVW

Frigid temperatures, some snow on the way

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – As the next snow system heading to the Tri-state has developed even more, guidance is now getting a better idea of what to expect Friday evening and night. For snow lovers, the system now looks like it will bring less snow than what was forecasted...
HENDERSON, KY
WJCL

Freeze Warning for Sunday morning as lows dip to the 20s

Sunday morning will start on the COLD side. Lows will drop to the 20s across the area tonight. This will place a Freeze Warning for the area until 10:00 am tomorrow morning. If you have any sensitive plants make sure to cover them. Sunday will have plenty of sunshine, but...
ENVIRONMENT

