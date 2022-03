Kristin Meyer had no idea she was about to coach basketball’s next big thing when she applied for the girls head coaching job at Dowling Catholic in 2016. People around the program quickly informed her of a rising eighth grader just down the street in West Des Moines, IA that was already building a burgeoning national reputation before she played a second of high school ball. It didn’t take Meyer long to figure out what all the hype was about.

WEST DES MOINES, IA ・ 22 HOURS AGO