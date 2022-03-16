ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

‘Secret Invasion’: Sam Jackson Says Don Cheadle & Martin Freeman Appear In Marvel’s Upcoming Series

By Charles Barfield
theplaylist.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSamuel L. Jackson is one of the OG Marvel Cinematic Universe folks, appearing as Nick Fury for the first time in the post-credits stinger for “Iron Man” and introducing the concept of the Avengers. From there, he’s been in a number of MCU films, but he has yet to get the...

theplaylist.net

Comments / 0

Related
hypebeast.com

Warner Bros. Changes Release Dates of 'Black Adam,' 'The Flash, 'Aquaman 2' and 'Shazam 2'

The release dates of Warner Bros. films Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Shazam! Fury of the Gods and Wonka have been changed. According to reports, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and The Flash have both been pushed back to 2023 due to delays in production and visual effects caused by COVID-19. Jason Momoa‘s sequel will premiere on March 17, 2023 instead of December 16, 2022 and Ezra Miller‘s first solo film as the speedster will be releasing on June 23, 2023 instead of November 4, 2022.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Say It Ain't So, Sebastian Stan Reveals He And His Avengers Buddy Anthony Mackie Are On 'A Break'

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is a behemoth force in the entertainment industry, and there are countless heroes currently occupying the franchise. One of the best friendships in the MCU is shared between The Falcon/Captain America and The Winter Soldier, played by Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan respectively. But Stan recently revealed he’s on a “break” with his frequent co-star. Say it ain’t so!
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Ryan Reynolds' new movie The Adam Project has fans saying the same thing

Netflix's latest film has a pretty impressive cast. Ryan Reynolds, Jennifer Garner, Zoe Saldana and Mark Ruffalo all appear in the brand new movie, The Adam Project, and it seems to have gone down well with fans. The film has strong themes of time travel and family, so there's bound...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Mendelsohn
Person
Emilia Clarke
Person
Olivia Colman
Person
Martin Freeman
Person
Samuel L Jackson
Person
Michael Giacchino
Person
Don Cheadle
People

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton's Relationship Timeline

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton are one truly Marvel-ous couple. On March 13, the Loki actor, 41, and The Marvels actress, 37, made a rare appearance together as they attended the 2022 BAFTAs hand-in-hand. The duo first met while co-starring in the 2019 play Betrayal, and have kept their relationship...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvels#Secret Invasion#Avengers#Disney#Apple Tv#Cia#War Machine
BGR.com

Tom Cruise’s MCU role may have leaked, and it’s not Iron Man

One of the most exciting MCU cameo rumors says Tom Cruise will play Iron Man in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Specifically, Cruise would play the Superior Iron Man version from the comics. This Tony Stark variant comes from the multiverse, and the second Doctor Strange 2 trailer does indicate that there is a world where Ultron drones exist to help humanity. That’s a universe where Iron Man’s Ultron project would have been successful.
MOVIES
Collider

When Is 'The Batman' on HBO Max?

2022 promises to be a great year for superhero fans and The Batman is a huge part of that. The first live-action Batman movie since Justice League, The Batman has a lot of expectations and hopes riding on it. Introducing Robert Pattinson as the Caped Crusader, the film takes a look at Batman's early days in Gotham, with an ensemble cast playing important allies and enemies.
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

Marvel's Moon Knight: Trailer, Release Date, Casting, and Everything to Know

Moon Knight is just a few weeks away. The upcoming series, which is part of the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, stars Oscar Isaac as a vigilante with dissociative identity disorder. He is Marc Spector, a former boxer who inherits Ancient Egyptian God-like powers. He is also Steven Grant, an employee working at a gift shop. The actor is joined by Ethan Hawke, who plays the villain Arthur Harrow.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Beloved Samuel L. Jackson Movie Leaps Into Netflix Top 10

While most of the TV shows currently in the Netflix Top 10 are originals to the streaming service, the movies list paints a different picture. The majority of the most popular films on Netflix at the moment are beloved movies from the last 20-30 years, all added to the streamer's lineup over the last week or so. The popular films of years past are making waves with Netflix subscribers, including one of Samuel L. Jackson's beloved pre-Nick Fury roles.
TV SHOWS
IndieWire

Jeff Garlin’s ‘Goldbergs’ Absence Inspires Increasingly Awkward Workarounds — and Twitter Snark

Click here to read the full article. There isn’t much enthusiasm to curb for the current season of “The Goldbergs.” Following the toxic workplace allegations and HR complaints against star Jeff Garlin, “The Goldbergs” appears to have opted to use a stand-in for Garlin’s character. However, longtime fans are calling out the shoddy post-production attempts at smoothing over the behind-the-scenes drama. See a clip below. With those episodes now airing, fans have taken to social media to criticize the sloppiness of the special effects, especially when it came to a Goldberg family wedding scene during Episode 15 of Season 9. “They should either...
TV SERIES
GamesRadar+

Avengers' Mark Ruffalo talks "passing the Banner" to Tatiana Maslany in She-Hulk

Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has opened up about "passing the Banner" to Orphan Black's Tatiana Maslany in She/Hulk. Much like how Hawkeye introduced Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), whose archery skills could rival Clint Barton's and will probably see her adopt the superhero's alias one day, the upcoming Disney Plus series is set to welcome Bruce Banner's cousin Jennifer Walters into the MCU.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

Yellowstone's Kevin Costner mourns sad death of co-star and close friend with heartfelt tribute

Kevin Costner has paid a heartfelt tribute to his late co-star William Hurt who passed away over the weekend at the age of 71. Taking to Instagram, the Yellowstone shared a still from the 2007 thriller Mr Brooks in which he and the late actor starred and wrote: "Devastated to hear the news of William Hurt's passing. I got to know him early in my career when we met working on The Big Chill. William was a truly brilliant actor, and playing alongside him in Mr. Brooks was one of the most transformative experiences of my career. He will be sorely missed."
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

A Ten Year-Old Ben Affleck Made His Screen Debut on This PBS Series

The humble beginnings of A-List actors can be a fascinating journey through guest starring roles on big hits — like Tom Hanks on The Love Boat — or starring roles in out-of-the-way experiments — like Renee Zellweger on Showtime's Rebel Highway. But few trips on the wayback machine are as fascinating as when you uncover a childhood performance of a future star. Some actors, like Jodie Foster, have been with us since childhood and never left, growing up on camera all the while. Others — like Natasha Lyonne — popped up as a kid in some commercials before eventually emerging years later as a full-fledged adult. Not Ben Affleck, though. You couldn't stretch the definition of the term enough to call him a child star, but he did act in his childhood. The earliest and most curious role of the Early Affleck era was definitely the educational program The Voyage of the Mimi, and luckily the show is available to stream on YouTube to satisfy all of our Affleckian curiosities.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy