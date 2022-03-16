ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pentagon to Request Fewer Lockheed F-35 Warplanes in Next Budget - Report

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -The Pentagon will request 61 F-35 stealth warplanes from Lockheed Martin Corp in its next budget, 33 fewer than previously planned, Bloomberg News reported https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2022-03-16/lockheed-s-tardy-f-35-is-hit-with-a-35-cut-in-2023-u-s-budget on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. Lockheed, whose shares were down 6.4% in early trading, said in a statement that it...

