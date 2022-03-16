ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrews County, TX

9 killed, 2 to Lubbock in critical condition after USW van crash

By Caitlyn Rooney
 1 day ago

ANDREWS and LUBBOCK, Texas — Nine people were killed, including six students from the University of the Southwest after a bus crash in Andrews County Tuesday evening, USW and the Texas Department of Public Safety confirmed.

A bus carrying the university’s golf team crashed with a Dodge 2500 truck while headed home from a tournament in Midland. Texas DPS said for unknown reasons, the pickup truck drove into oncoming traffic and hit the passenger van head-on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned.

The university, located in Hobbs, said the two survivors were airlifted to a hospital in Lubbock.

According to Texas DPS, six students and one staff member died. In the pickup truck, DPS said both the driver and passenger were killed.

The University of the Southwest said Head Golf Coach Tyler James, who was driving the passenger van, was killed. He was the coach for the men’s and women’s teams. It was his first year on the job.

(Tyler James)

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash happened just after 8:15 p.m. about nine miles east of Andrews, near the intersection of State Highway 115 and FM 1788.

The university said “counseling staff and the worship team will be available on campus today to provide support for students, faculty, and staff.”

    Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)
    Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)
    Crash site in Andrews County (Nexstar/Staff)

Note: This story has been updated multiple times as new information comes in.

The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

ANDREWS-  According to preliminary information, on March 15, 2022 at approximately 8:17 p.m., a two vehicle major crash occurred on FM 1788 approximately ½ mile north of SH 115 in Andrews County.  A Dodge 2500 pickup was traveling southbound on FM 1788.  A Ford Transit passenger van registered to the University of the Southwest in Hobbs, NM was traveling northbound on FM 1788.  For unknown reasons, the Dodge pickup drove into the northbound lane and struck the Ford passenger van head on. Both vehicles caught fire and burned. Both the driver and passenger of the Dodge pickup were killed in the crash.  The Ford passenger van was returning to Hobbs, NM from a golf tournament in Midland, TX.  The van was transporting The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team.  As a result of the crash, six (6) students and one (1) faculty member were killed. Two (2) students in critical condition were transported by helicopter to University Medical Center in Lubbock, TX.  The crash is being investigated by the Texas Highway Patrol’s West Texas Region District Crash Team with assistance by the National Transportation Safety Board. The crash investigation is still ongoing.

End of release.

