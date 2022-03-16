ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conservative Broadcast Media & Journalism announces $230K capital raise in Q1

By Jessica Kuruthukulangara
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConservative Broadcast Media & Journalism (OTCPK:CBMJ) announced an additional capital raise of $230K...

Inari Medical raises $162M equity capital

NARI- Can any industry veterans help me understand why a company like Inari Medical would price a secondary at $81/Sh. when they traded at least $5 higher than that every day for 2 weeks, and trading in the $98 range in the days prior to announcing the offering?
Bain Capital raises $560M for crypto/web3 investments

Bain Capital has formed Bain Capital Crypto, a $560M fund to support cryptocurrency/web3 builders "from seed through growth with a highly technical and collaborative approach," the company said in a statement. The fund grew out of Bain Capital Ventures, which has been investing in crypto — both protocols and companies...
Skyway Capital Markets Announces Sale of Whenever Communications, LLC to A111 Capital

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mar 8, 2022-- Skyway Capital Markets, LLC (“Skyway”) is pleased to announce the sale of Whenever Communications, LLC d/b/a SatellitePhoneStore.com (the “Company”) to private equity firm A111 Capital. Tina Blanco will remain CEO of the Company and will continue to lead and grow the SatellitePhoneStore.com brand. Skyway Capital Markets served as the exclusive investment banker to Whenever Communications for this transaction.
This Stock Xcels As A Dividend Investment

Xcel Energy has a below-average yield in its industry, yet it's far from useless as it has strong dividend growth and outperforming total returns. I recently discussed my largest utility holding Duke Energy (DUK), which I love thanks to its high yield, its consistency, and fantastic operations. I also own Xcel Energy (XEL), which I added last year when I knew that I had to buy more defensive stocks. I picked a utility stock with a low yield that initially worked against me due to rising rates, which utilities hate. I wondered whether I should have gone with a higher-yielding stock to at least collect a higher payout. Did I make a mistake? I most certainly did not, which is why I will now share my research using this article. While the yield of 2.6% is certainly not something to write home about, the company maintains satisfying dividend growth, it has a very healthy balance sheet, strong EPS growth, and it outperforms its peers and other "high" yield stocks. Like my investment in DUK, I think XEL offers an opportunity for investors looking for yield and investors looking for a bit more safety without sacrificing growth.
RLI divests its minority interest in Maui Jim, Inc.

RLI (NYSE:RLI), Kering S.A. (Ultimate Parent), Kering Eyewear S.p.A., subsidiary of Ultimate Parent (Parent), Huipu Corp., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (Buyer), Welina, Inc., and a direct wholly owned subsidiary of U.S. Parent, entered into a share purchase agreement. The agreement is part of a larger transaction...
IDW Media Holdings' (IDW) CEO Ezra Rosensaft on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IDW) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call March 14, 2022 5:00 PM ET. Good evening, and welcome to the IDW Media Holdings First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings Call. During management's prepared remarks, all participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions] After the prepared remarks, you are invited to participate in the Q&A. [Operator Instructions]
Dollar General Q4 2022 Earnings Preview

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, March 17th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.57 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $8.71B (+3.6% Y/Y). Over the last 1 year, DG has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has...
Planet Fitness Is Pricey Even If Growth Rebounds

Planet Fitness is one of the largest fitness center in the United States, with 2254 stores and 15.2 millions members. Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) is every man/woman's gym, with a motto of the "judgment-free zone" and franchise across the country. With this strategy, the fitness centers have grown a customer base of 15.2 million members and plan on adding many more. The company has seen a strong growth trajectory until the pandemic started, but has since regained most of its ground. But even if we assume the growth continues in 2022 and net income regains to 2021 levels, the company trades at a high P/E and PEG.
