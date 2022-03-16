ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Stellantis Ventures has $328M to boost technology startups

Detroit News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe maker of Jeep SUVs and Ram pickup trucks is looking to get aggressive as a venture capitalist to find the people...

www.detroitnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
pymnts

UK-Based Open Finance Partnership Platform mmob Raises $6.6M

Mmob, the London-based embedded finance network, has completed a 5 million pound ($6.58 million) seed funding round, the company announced Wednesday (March 9) in a press release emailed to PYMNTS. This round of funding is expected to allow the company to expand in the U.K. and Malaysia, the company said.
BUSINESS
bizjournals

S3 Ventures amasses $250M to invest in Texas tech startups

Austin's venture capital ecosystem is booming, as many of the metro's relatively new firms continue to land big returns on their tech startup investments. But one of the biggest and longest-standing of these investment organizations is S3 Ventures, which invested in successful startups such as Favor, acquired by H-E-B, and Liveoak Technologies, scooped up by DocuSign.
AUSTIN, TX
bizjournals

L.A. startups raise millions this week; venture firm launches $400M fund

Los Angeles startups are starting off strong in March with a handful of early-stage funding rounds. From a sneaker brand with pro athlete investors to a venture-backed insurtech platform, the city's entrepreneur show no indication of slowing down. Keep scrolling for a look at which L.A. startups and tech companies...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stellantis Ventures#Jeep#Stellantis Nv
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Branch pay technology company raises another $75M in venture capital

A new round of funding will allow Branch — a Minneapolis-based business that allows companies to accelerate payments to their workers — to expand into more industries, double its head count and expand its new business expense management system, the company said Wednesday. The company has raised another...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
bizjournals

Morningside Ventures spins out $60M inflammatory disease startup

Chinese VC firm Morningside Ventures is publicly launching a startup with a focus on inflammatory diseases after keeping it in stealth for more than two years. Join the BBJ & Olin College of Engineering for a dynamic virtual discussion. 2022 Top Charitable Contributors List. Is philanthropy an important initiative of...
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

S3 Ventures, Tacora close on new funds to boost Austin startups

One is S3 Ventures, a venture capital firm that’s been around since 2005, which raised $250 million for its Fund VII, touting itself as “the largest venture capital fund focused on Texas-based startups.” The other is a new player in the ecosystem, Tacora, which announced the first close — $250 million — of its debut fund, which is targeting $300 million, to provide asset-based lending to venture-backed companies.
AUSTIN, TX
dailyhodl.com

Cake DeFi Launches New Corporate Venture Arm With $100 Million To Invest in Global Web 3.0, Gaming and Fintech Startups

Cake DeFi, a Singapore-based fintech platform that makes decentralized finance (DeFi) services and applications accessible to everyone, has launched its corporate venture arm with $100 million in earmarked capital. Cake DeFi Ventures (CDV) will be focused on investing in tech startups across web 3.0, the metaverse, the NFT space, gaming,...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
bizjournals

Harmony Venture Labs launches first in-house startup

Birmingham-based Harmony Venture Labs, a venture studio that aims to launch and cultivate high-growth startups has unveiled its first studio venture, CoWello. CoWello is an all-in-one space management platform that aims to help business owners get the most out of their wellness center space. The tool enables space owners to operate their businesses through an operations dashboard that facilitates flexible booking options, inventory management, integrated billing and payments and multi-location management. CoWello was created by a team that has developed business to business software as a service technologies serving the mental and behavioral health industries. Its founders also have experience creating products and services that provide tangible value for customers.
SOFTWARE
Metro International

Stellantis launches venture capital fund with initial 300 million euro investment

MILAN (Reuters) – Carmaker Stellantis said on Wednesday it launched its first venture capital fund aimed at investing in startup companies developing technologies that could be deployed within the automotive and mobility industries. The fund, called Stellantis Ventures, will initially invest 300 million euros ($330 million) both in early-...
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

AiFi adds new funding into its cart to expand autonomous retail footprint

Behind some of that cashierless technology are startup companies like Sensei, Standard Cognition, Zippin, Grabango and Trigo, which all recently took in venture capital to advance their approaches. The latest company with an injection of VC is AiFi, which enables retailers to deploy and scale autonomous shopping cost-effectively. It does...
RETAIL
dot.LA

Gumball Raises $10 Million To Grow Its Podcast Ad Marketplace

Sign up for dot.LA’s daily newsletter for the latest news on Southern California’s tech, startup and venture capital scene. Gumball, a Los Angeles-based adtech platform allowing advertisers to place “host-read” ads on podcasts, has raised $10 million in Series A funding, it announced Tuesday. The funding...
LOS ANGELES, CA
thefastmode.com

Tech Mahindra Invests in Routed Optical Networking Lab with Cisco

Tech Mahindra has announced that it has collaborated with Cisco to drive the infrastructure modernization of optical transport networks with the introduction of Cisco routed optical networking. The collaboration aims to simplify the Internet transport networks by leveraging state-of-the-art optical and routing technologies to converge services over an IP Infrastructure...
BUSINESS
rigzone.com

Wood Gets New Strategy And Development Head

Wood has appointed a new Executive President of Strategy and Development and the latest member of the executive leadership team. — Global consulting and engineering company Wood has appointed Jennifer Richmond as the Executive President of Strategy and Development and the latest member of the executive leadership team. In...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy