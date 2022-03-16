ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

FLAGLER HUMANE SOCIETY Poison prevention for pets requires caution, vigilance

By Jeffery Ritter, Director of Development
 1 day ago
National Poison Prevention Week is March 20-26 and it’s a reminder to be aware of potential household dangers to not just children but to your pets as well. Experts urge pet owners to remain vigilant and aware of potential pet toxins lurking in their homes, especially the remaining items on the top toxin list, which made up more than 79% of total cases in 2021.

  • Human prescription medications came in at No. 2 with antidepressants, cardiac and ADHD medications being the main concern. Both over-the-counter and prescription medications can lead to gastrointestinal upset and kidney failure in severe cases.
  • Food products remain near the top of the list at No. 3, making up 14% of APCC cases last year. The most common food product cases include ingestion of protein bars and shakes, xylitol, garlic and onions, and grapes and raisins.
  • Remaining in the fourth spot for several years is chocolate. APCC averages more than 103 cases of chocolate ingestion per day, which results in more than one case every 15 minutes.
  • As pandemic hobbies such as gardening continued to be popular in 2021, indoor and outdoor plants remained in the top five. APCC received more than 7,500 more calls related to plant ingestion when compared to 2020.
  • The last five items on the top toxin list include household items such as cleaning products and paint; veterinary products, including calming chews and joint medications; rodenticides and insecticides; and gardening products, such as fertilizers.

For more information about household dangers contact the ASPCA Animal Poison Control Center at aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control. If you think your pet may have ingested a potentially poisonous substance, call 888-426-4435 or contact your local veterinarian as soon as possible.

Paint your pet

On Monday, March 28, create a cartoon likeness of your favorite four-legged friend using acrylic paint on a 12” x 12” canvas. Bring a copy of the photo of your pet printed on an 8 1/2” x 11” piece of paper. You'll be led step-by-step through the drawing and painting processes.

No artistic experience is needed. The cost is $40 per person. Tickets are available at flaglerhumanesociety.org.

Shake, Waggle & Roll

Flagler Humane Society will host a classic 1950s-style dance party at the Palm Coast Community Center on Sunday, April 3, from 5-9 p.m. along with a fabulous silent auction. There will be great food and desserts and you’ll even be able to get your picture taken with Elvis. Send your yearbook photos in to jritter@flaglerhumanesociety.org to have them featured at the event. Tickets are $100 per couple or $60 for a single person and can be purchased at flaglerhumanesociety.org.

Jeffery Ritter is Director of Development at Flagler Humane Society and can be reached at jritter@flaglerhumanesociety.org. Flagler Humane Society is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization founded in 1980 with the mission of taking in and caring for lost and homeless animals and finding them life-long matches in forever homes. For more information go to flaglerhumanesociety.org.

--

