Penn, PA

Sandy Barbour to retire from Penn State

By Kelsey Rogers
 1 day ago

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Sandy Barbour has announced her plans to retire this summer.

Barbour came to Penn State in 2014 as the ninth athletic director and was appointed as the Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics in 2019, according to the university. Before Penn State, she served in leadership positions at various universities including the University of Notre Dame and University of California, Berkeley.

Barbour said the last eight years have been the most incredible and satisfying years of her career.

13-17 record doesn’t tell the story of Micah Shrewsberry’s first season

“The passion, the commitment and the purpose with which the Penn State community pursues excellence is like nothing I’ve ever experienced, and I am honored and privileged to have had the opportunity to serve Penn State students, coaches, faculty, staff and our incredible community,” Barbour said.

Penn State plans to conduct a national search to replace Barbour, adding that more details will be provided at a later date.

Penn State President Eric J. Barron said it was an honor to work with Barbour.

“Through her forward thinking, competitive spirit, and passion for people and sports, Sandy has built a collegiate model to aspire to and has helped the Nittany Lions thrive as one of the nation’s most successful athletics departments,” Barron said. “Above all, her commitment to supporting our student-athletes is commendable and will have a lasting impact on their lives both on and off the field.”

