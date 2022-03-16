Today's Wordle Is Another Heartbreaker

A new GTA 6 report may shed light on when Rockstar Games will release the next Grand Theft Auto game. Last month, Rockstar Games finally confirmed that the next Grand Theft Auto game is real, but right now, it hasn't attached any "GTA 6" or "Grand Theft Auto VI" name to it. Not only do we not have a name for the game, but we also have no word on platforms or when it could release. We know nothing about the game other than that it exists. Some have taken this to mean it's still a ways off, which may be true, but according to a new report, it could be revealed as early as this year, and if this happens, a 2024 release is in the cards.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO