U.S. Senate Pushing to Make Daylight Saving Time Permanent

By Travis Thayer
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. - Daylight Saving Time could soon be permanent. The U.S. Senate unanimously voted in favor of the Sunshine Protection Act on Tuesday. The bill would make daylight saving time permanent across the U.S. starting in 2023. Daylight...

POLITICO

Switchblades are on their way to Ukraine

Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. The U.S. will send 100 Switchblade drones to Ukraine as part of the Biden administration’s new $800 million weapons package, Texas Rep. MIKE MCCAUL (R-Texas), the top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told NatSec Daily. An administration official confirmed McCaul’s account that the U.S. is sending the Switchblade.
Joe Biden
MassLive.com

‘No more switching clocks’: Daylight Saving Time a step closer to being permanent after Senate-approved bill springs forward to House

The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously backed a bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, a bipartisan push that could end the tradition of “spring forward, fall back” and give Americans more year-round daylight starting in 2023. The Sunshine Protection Act, introduced by Sens. Sheldon Whitehouse of Rhode...
Salon

Capitol rioter begs to stay out of jail, says she has already lost her job and marriage

Trump supporters gather outside the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. A pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol earlier, breaking windows and clashing with police officers. Trump supporters gathered in the nation's capital to protest the ratification of President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College victory over President Donald Trump in the 2020 election. (Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Breckenridge Texan

Daylight Saving Time starts tomorrow, March 13

At 2 a.m. Sunday, March 13, Daylight Saving Time will begin and clocks will need to be moved forward one hour to 3 a.m. According to the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Time and Frequency Division, Daylight Saving Time (DST) is the period of the year when clocks are moved one hour ahead. “In the United States, this has the effect of creating more sunlit hours in the evening during months when the weather is the warmest,” according to the website. “We advance our clocks ahead one hour at the beginning of DST, and move them back one hour (“spring forward, fall back”) when we return to standard time (ST). The transition from ST to DST has the effect of moving one hour of daylight from the morning to the evening. The transition from DST to ST effectively moves one hour of daylight from the evening to the morning.”
92.9 THE LAKE

Poll: Should Louisiana Go to Daylight Saving Time All the Time?

When's the last time you saw Republican and Democrat politicians, at a national level, reach across the aisle and agree on anything? As divided as America seems to be there is one movement that has legislators from both parties lining up and demanding its elimination. And what is this poison that so infects our way of life that it must be eliminated as soon as possible?
LOUISIANA STATE

