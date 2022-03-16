Duke Johnson appears to shade Baker Mayfield on Twitter

It appears at least one of Baker Mayfield’s ex-teammates is celebrating his demise in Cleveland.

Following news that the Browns met with Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson – and a subsequent post from Mayfield thanking Cleveland for his four years with the team – it appears the former No. 1 overall pick may be on the way out. Just minutes after Mayfield’s post, Duke Johnson, who was his teammate in 2018, posted a GIF of a crashed train setting a room on fire.

On first glance, this may look like simple trolling (or unrelated entirely), but it’s a bit more complex. In 2019, Johnson asked for a trade, a wish he was granted when the Browns sent him to the Texans. Mayfield was asked about it, and had some harsh words for the running back.

“You’re either on this train or you’re not, it’s moving,” the quarterback said. “You can get out of the way or you can join us.” Additionally, when asked if the trade request made things awkward, Mayfield said, “it’s not awkward, it’s self-inflicted. I hope he does his job.”

Well, that train has endured some extreme ups and downs with Mayfield at the helm, but it’s fair to say that it’s run nearly all the way off the tracks. The Oklahoma product struggled to the tune of 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 2021, though he did suffer a shoulder injury that hampered his play most of the season. It appears that he could be on his way out of Cleveland – even if Watson gets traded elsewhere.

Baker Mayfield with the Browns in 2021

Duke Johnson with the Texans in 2019

Credit Johnson for getting the last laugh.