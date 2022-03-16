Iowa Baseball Bests San Diego St.

Hawkeyes End West Coast Trip With Victory

SAN DIEGO – A six-run first inning propelled the University of Iowa baseball team to a 6-4 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The win was the Hawkeyes’ second straight and moved the team’s record to 8-7 heading into an eight-game homestand.

Iowa started fast against Aztec starter Cole Carrigg as Michael Seegers drew a leadoff walk and Anthony Mangano doubled to start the game. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams made the score 3-0 with one swing of the bat, as he belted a 1-2 pitch to center for a three-run homer – his team-leading fourth of the season.

The Hawkeyes put two more base runners on via walks before Kyle Huckstorf singled home a run and senior Brett McCleary’s two-run double to left center pushed the lead to 6-0.

Iowa’s pitching staff struck out the side in three of the first four innings before San Diego State plated two runs in the fifth. The Aztecs added a single run in the eighth and brought the game-tying run to the plate, but redshirt sophomore Luke Llewellyn fanned Trevor Hazelhurst to end the threat.

San Diego State plated one run in the ninth, before redshirt sophomore Casey Day got a strikeout and ground out to end the game and notch his second save.

Redshirt junior Duncan Davitt (2-1) got the win, allowing one hit and fanning five over two shutout innings. Ten different Hawkeye pitchers limited the Aztecs to three runs on eight hits in the game, while striking out 20, tying a season high.

Williams led Iowa at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs, tying a career-high for hits. The Johnston, Iowa, native reached safely in all five plate appearances. McCleary also had a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

OF NOTE…

Iowa has 11 games with 10 or more strikeouts this season and four games with 15 or more strikeouts.

Williams’ four-hit game was his third of the season and fourth of his career.

McCleary became the 13th different Hawkeye to record a multi-hit game this season.

Redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony went 0-for-5 in the game as his 11-game hitting and 14-game on-base streak came to an end.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will host No. 12/17 Texas Tech for a three-game series this weekend at Duane Banks Field. Friday’s opener will begin at 4:05 p.m. (CT).