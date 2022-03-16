ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Iowa Baseball Bests San Diego St.

By Iowa Sports Information
Inside The Hawkeyes
Inside The Hawkeyes
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GabxZ_0ego6F7B00

Hawkeyes End West Coast Trip With Victory

Box Score

SAN DIEGO – A six-run first inning propelled the University of Iowa baseball team to a 6-4 victory over San Diego State on Tuesday night at Tony Gwynn Stadium. The win was the Hawkeyes’ second straight and moved the team’s record to 8-7 heading into an eight-game homestand.

Iowa started fast against Aztec starter Cole Carrigg as Michael Seegers drew a leadoff walk and Anthony Mangano doubled to start the game. Redshirt sophomore Peyton Williams made the score 3-0 with one swing of the bat, as he belted a 1-2 pitch to center for a three-run homer – his team-leading fourth of the season.

The Hawkeyes put two more base runners on via walks before Kyle Huckstorf singled home a run and senior Brett McCleary’s two-run double to left center pushed the lead to 6-0.

Iowa’s pitching staff struck out the side in three of the first four innings before San Diego State plated two runs in the fifth. The Aztecs added a single run in the eighth and brought the game-tying run to the plate, but redshirt sophomore Luke Llewellyn fanned Trevor Hazelhurst to end the threat.

San Diego State plated one run in the ninth, before redshirt sophomore Casey Day got a strikeout and ground out to end the game and notch his second save.

Redshirt junior Duncan Davitt (2-1) got the win, allowing one hit and fanning five over two shutout innings. Ten different Hawkeye pitchers limited the Aztecs to three runs on eight hits in the game, while striking out 20, tying a season high.

Williams led Iowa at the plate, finishing 4-for-4 with three RBIs, tying a career-high for hits. The Johnston, Iowa, native reached safely in all five plate appearances. McCleary also had a multi-hit game, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

OF NOTE…

  • Iowa has 11 games with 10 or more strikeouts this season and four games with 15 or more strikeouts.
  • Williams’ four-hit game was his third of the season and fourth of his career.
  • McCleary became the 13th different Hawkeye to record a multi-hit game this season.
  • Redshirt freshman Keaton Anthony went 0-for-5 in the game as his 11-game hitting and 14-game on-base streak came to an end.

UP NEXT

The Hawkeyes will host No. 12/17 Texas Tech for a three-game series this weekend at Duane Banks Field. Friday’s opener will begin at 4:05 p.m. (CT).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Fran McCaffery gets blasted on Twitter as Iowa upset again

The Iowa Hawkeyes entered the NCAA Tournament riding high. They had just beaten Purdue to win the Big Ten Tournament on Sunday before the selection show. This year was supposed to be different for Fran McCaffery and the Hawkeyes. However, Iowa once again disappointed fans and the people who picked them to advance in their brackets Thursday.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Idaho State Journal

Creighton rallies, gets 72-69 OT victory over San Diego St

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Trey Alexander still being in the game late in regulation and overtime was improbable enough for Creighton. Never mind the freshman making the tying and winning plays while playing with four fouls since early in the second half. Alexander converted a go-ahead, three-point play...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
College Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Sports
B100

College Town In Iowa Named ‘Ugliest’ In The Entire State

Iowa sure is Beautiful, but a website called travel.alot.com decided that despite Iowa's beauty it had to find the ugliest town in the state. This article actually highlights the ugliest town/city in every state and is ruthless with their picks. I was not expecting this college town to be on...
IOWA STATE
Sioux City Journal

Hawkeyes prepare for 'different' challenge

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Richmond presents a different kind of challenge for the Iowa basketball team. Offensively, the Princeton roots of Spiders coach Chris Mooney give a Pete Carril touch to some of what Richmond does. On the other end of the floor, NCAA career steals leader Jacob Gilyard leads...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Y105

Iowa College Student Just Set Fastest Record for Running Across the State

An Iowa college student just set the record for fastest known time to run across the state of Iowa. Paul Noble is a sophomore at the University of Northern Iowa who just ran across the entire state of Iowa. According to KETV, it's a 278-mile run that he began in Muscatine at 5 a.m. on Sunday, March 13. The report states the Noble made it to Nebraska around 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 17. That made his time to run across the entire state 94 hours and 50 minutes (that's 15 hours faster than the previous record!) WOW.
IOWA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Gwynn
Person
Homer
News Channel Nebraska

Former Husker pitcher announces run for Iowa House

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Former Nebraska baseball pitcher J.D. Scholten has announced another run for political office. Scholten officially declared Wednesday that he will run for the Iowa House in District 1, which covers the Sioux City area. Iowa's statehouse districts were recently redrawn. Chris Hall, who currently represents...
SIOUX CITY, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Game Preview: Iowa Faces Experienced Richmond

Jordan Bohannon has played in 178 games in his career. Some of the Richmond players the Iowa guard will see in Thursday’s NCAA tournament first-round game are getting up there in experience as well. The 2:10 p.m. (CDT) game between the Hawkeyes and Spiders in Buffalo, N.Y., will be one for the ...
NBA
KCCI.com

UNI student finishes run across Iowa in 4 days

A University of Northern Iowa student spent his spring break setting a new record. KETV reports that Paul Noble now holds the record for the fastest run across the state of Iowa. He started his 278-mile run at 5 a.m. on March 13, in Muscatine. He crossed the line into...
MUSCATINE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iowa Hawkeye#San Diego State#Texas Tech#College Baseball#The University Of Iowa#Aztecs
KCBD

Red Raider baseball vs. Iowa rescheduled due to weather

LUBBOCK, Texas - Due to cold temperatures and a forecast for rain and snow in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday, the first game of Texas Tech’s three-game series at Iowa will be canceled. The series will continue as scheduled on Saturday (3 p.m. CT) and Sunday (1 p.m. CT)...
LUBBOCK, TX
Axios Des Moines

University of Northern Iowa student breaks record in run across state

A University of Northern Iowa student who used his spring break to run across the state set a record this morning, a team of his supporters reported on Facebook.State of play: Paul Noble reached the South Omaha Veterans Memorial Bridge in Council Bluffs this morning, breaking the fastest-known time for the nearly 300-mile route across Iowa.Noble clocked in at 94 hours and 50 minutes. A group of friends and family gathered in support of Noble.  Photo courtesy of Tom NobleCatch up fast: The ultra-marathon runner launched his spring break run near Muscatine on Sunday, and traveled mostly along Iowa Highway 92.Taylor Ross previously held the record for the route. Several people with Noble for a portion of the run. Photo courtesy of Tom NobleWatch video footage of Noble's run.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Inside The Hawkeyes

Inside The Hawkeyes

Iowa City, IA
414
Followers
410
Post
47K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on University of Iowa athletics

 https://www.si.com/collge/iowa

Comments / 0

Community Policy