Chef's Quick Tip: Fisherman's pie

By News 12 Staff
 1 day ago

This week, Oliver O’Neill owner of O'Neill's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Norwalk shows Tina Redwine how to make fisherman's pie.

Fisherman’s Pie

2 oz Scrod,

2oz Salmon,

2oz Calamari,

2oz Shrimp

Quarter cup Frozen green peas

Quarter cup Frozen corn

Onion and mushroom

Half cup of white wine

Half cup Stock

Half cup of heavy cream

Salt, pepper and parmesan to season

Creamy Mashed potatoes to top!

Sautee the seafood in a little garlic butter. Add onion, mushroom, peas and corn.

De Glaze with wine,

Add stock and simmer

Then add cream and bring back to simmer.

Top with mashed potatoes and put in 350 degree oven for 10 mins.

