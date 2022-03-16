Chef's Quick Tip: Fisherman's pie

Take a piece of Putnam County home with you as this week’s Road Trip: Close to Home puts the spotlight on female-owned businesses during Women's History Month. A little rain and snow can't ruin a hearty morning meal at no other than George's Place! This Carmel staple of more than 40 years is co-run by Karen Pourakis, and named after her father-in-law. The cozy atmosphere and peaceful view over Gleneida Lake is the best topping for any meal.

PUTNAM COUNTY, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO