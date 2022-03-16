Chef's Quick Tip: Fisherman's pie
This week, Oliver O’Neill owner of O'Neill's Irish Pub & Restaurant in Norwalk shows Tina Redwine how to make fisherman's pie.
Fisherman’s Pie
2 oz Scrod,
2oz Salmon,
2oz Calamari,
2oz Shrimp
Quarter cup Frozen green peas
Quarter cup Frozen corn
Onion and mushroom
Half cup of white wine
Half cup Stock
Half cup of heavy cream
Salt, pepper and parmesan to season
Creamy Mashed potatoes to top!
Sautee the seafood in a little garlic butter. Add onion, mushroom, peas and corn.
De Glaze with wine,
Add stock and simmer
Then add cream and bring back to simmer.
Top with mashed potatoes and put in 350 degree oven for 10 mins.
Comments / 0