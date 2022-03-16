In defense of Mary Todd Lincoln

Four exciting new exhibits await visitors at the Kentucky Gateway Museum Center in downtown Maysville. You’ll experience a blast from the past with The School Days exhibit which showcases memorabilia from Maysville, St. Patrick, and Mason County schools before the final consolidation of Maysville and Mason County in 1991. You’ll see tangible items like cheer uniforms, band uniforms, state championship trophies, class rings, and a variety of class and team sports pictures that will take you on a fun trip down memory lane. Most of the items on display are property of the museum, but there are a number of donated objects from local citizens to see as well.

