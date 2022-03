A few hundred elementary students in Grand Rapids are being served lunch every day by a former NFL powerhouse. Standing at a towering 6 foot 8 inches tall, Jared Veldheer is someone the kids at St. Paul the Apostle School in Grand Rapids really look up to. After 11 years as a dominant offensive lineman in the NFL, the 34-year-old West Michigan native has a new job where he can be a little more involved in his son and daughter's daily lives. Veldheer is now the cafeteria kitchen director at this children's school and he loves it. The former NFL player is very involved in creating a menu for the school cafeteria that's like a restaurant according to People,

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO