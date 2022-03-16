ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Schwartz Said It Wasn’t ‘Too Late’ to Start a Family With Katie Maloney 1 Month Before Split

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2a963N_0ego4yK600
Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz Broadimage/Shutterstock

A major shift. One month before announcing his and Katie Maloney ’s split, Tom Schwartz talked about their plans to start a family.

'Vanderpump Rules' Baby Fever! Bravo Stars' Best Quotes About Having Kids

Read article

“Time will tell,” the Minnesota native, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly in February when asked about conceiving a baby. “I don’t know [when]. … I love kids. We just never got around to it. It’s not too late , I know.”

The former Sur bartender went on to say that that Maloney, 35, would make an “incredible” mom one day. As for Schwartz, the Tom Tom Restaurant & Bar cofounder said that he is a proud “plant daddy.”

He asked Us at the time, “Is that creepy? I’ve got a green thumb now. … I’m obsessed with plants.”

Vanderpump Rules’ Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz’s Relationship Timeline

Read article

Schwartz’s comments came one month before he confirmed in an Instagram statement that he and the Utah native had called it quits .

“Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it,” he wrote on Tuesday, March 15. “It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy. … I’ll shut up now and say it one last time, love you Bub. Always & forever you’ll be in my heart. On my ass? Maybe not so much.”

In a post of her own, Maloney wrote, “I never thought I would have to make an announcement like this. But I feel it’s important that I’m open about my life with you. After 12 years on an adventure through our life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and cherish our friendship.”

Schwartz and the “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast host have spoken candidly about their struggles to conceive while documenting their relationship ups and downs on Vanderpump Rules over the years.

Maloney, who began dating Schwartz in 2011, told her podcast listeners in November 2020 that the duo had “start[ed] trying” to get pregnant that summer .

“It hasn’t happened for us yet,” the reality star said at the time. “So, when the time is right for us. But in the meantime, I am having a lot of fun being along for the ride with my friends.”

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Read article

In March 2020, Schwartz exclusively told Us that while fatherhood was “scary,” he hoped to have a baby sooner rather than later so he wouldn’t be a “rickety old dad.”

The former model explained, “I want to be able to run around with my kid and throw him over my shoulder and play ball with him. Or her. Slipped there. I low-key want boys, but I’m down for two girls.”

