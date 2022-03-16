ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cayuga County, NY

State Police arrest Ira resident for driving while intoxicated.

By Staff Report
 1 day ago
Police report the arrest of a Cayuga County resident following a traffic stop. According to a news release, the Auburn State Police arrested Connie...

