While very few of us here are millionaires... At least I'm not, it's fun to take a look at how beautiful a million-dollar home can be. A million dollars goes a lot further in the QCA however. Today we are looking at an Illinois home vs a Los Angeles home. Both are still million-dollar homes, so again I wouldn't be able to buy them anyways, but one is clearly much larger than the other.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO