I’m not Irish and don’t know what Erin Go Brah meant until I looked it up (Ireland Forever.) Irish or not, though, you have to love St. Patrick’s Day. I have exactly one green shirt to wear on March 17. As a former schoolteacher and a mother of six kids, I know that in no way do I want to be in danger of being pinched on St. Pat’s Day because of my lack of wearing green. Once I get the green apparel taken care of, I can start on the next best thing about the Irish holiday — the food.

