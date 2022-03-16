What to do during a ‘Sheltering-in-place’
FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Fulton County Public Health Department sent out a Facebook post about what to do when a "Sheltering-in-place" is in order. Recently, Colonie had a "Sheltering-in-place" incident after a chemical leak occurred at Tobin Plant.
According to the Fulton County Public Health Department, a “Sheltering-in-place” means to get inside a building and stay there. During a radiation emergency that may be caused by:
- Nuclear power plant accident
- Nuclear detonation
- Explosion of a dirty bomb
The Fulton County Health Department says you may be asked to get inside a building and take shelter for a period of time instead of leaving.
The walls of a building can block much of the harmful radiation. This is because radioactive materials become weaker over time, staying inside for at least 24 hours can protect you and your family until it's safe to leave the area.
On Monday, March 14, Colonie had an incident after a chemical leak occurred during the teardown of Tobin Plant. Multiple people in the area were reportedly sick due to chemical exposure.
