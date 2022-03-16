ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, NY

What to do during a ‘Sheltering-in-place’

By Michael O'Brien
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UnoMH_0ego3dD800

FULTON COUNTY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – The Fulton County Public Health Department sent out a Facebook post about what to do when a “Sheltering-in-place” is in order. Recently, Colonie had a “Sheltering-in-place” incident after a chemical leak occurred at Tobin Plant.

Fultonville man allegedly holds woman at knifepoint

According to the Fulton County Public Health Department, a “Sheltering-in-place” means to get inside a building and stay there. During a radiation emergency that may be caused by:

  • Nuclear power plant accident
  • Nuclear detonation
  • Explosion of a dirty bomb

The Fulton County Health Department says you may be asked to get inside a building and take shelter for a period of time instead of leaving.

What’s the cost of living in the Capital Region?

The walls of a building can block much of the harmful radiation. This is because radioactive materials become weaker over time, staying inside for at least 24 hours can protect you and your family until it’s safe to leave the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kYVDy_0ego3dD800
Hyde Park man allegedly sells drugs at local motel

On Monday, March 14, Colonie had an incident after a chemical leak occurred during the teardown of Tobin Plant. Multiple people in the area were reportedly sick due to chemical exposure.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

ScotlandShop opens 1st American store in Albany County

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — From the “Land of Cakes” to the heart of the Capital Region, a retail hub for high-end Scottish goods called ScotlandShop has touched down in Albany County. Cue the bagpipes! From curtains to clothing, you can find more than 500 different types of tartan. Often mistaken for plaid, tartan is the design […]
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fulton County, NY
City
Colonie, NY
City
Hyde Park, NY
Fulton County, NY
Government
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Friday, March 18

Jill Szwed's weather report wants you to enjoy the sunny day today bas temperatures will reach the 60's. Today's five things to know feature's a BB gun shooting and road rage pursuit, a fatal crash in Guilderland, and the St. Patrick's Day parade is tomorrow.
GUILDERLAND, NY
NEWS10 ABC

ACSO: Man falsely reports coworker having gun

According to the County Sheriff's Office, on March 16 police arrested Mark S. Simmons, 66, of East Greenbush, on falsely reporting charges. The man allegedly falsely reported to police that a person was bringing a loaded gun to work with the intent to shoot people.
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation#Drugs#Tobin Plant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NEWS10 ABC

Free community health fair in Albany, March 26

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) - Albany Medical College in collaboration with sponsorship and community partners will hold a free 'Healthy People, Healthy Lives: A Community Health Fair,' at the Capital City Rescue Mission at South Pearl Street. The event will take place on Saturday, March 26, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Rensselaer SD opposes renewing Dunn landfill permit

On Wednesday, a letter was sent to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC) by the Rensselaer City School District Board of Education, to oppose the renewal of the permit for the Dunn C&D Landfill. Questar III BOCES approved a similar letter sent to NYSDEC on March 10.
RENSSELAER, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy