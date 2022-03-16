“Operation: Culley” To Raise Funds For Suicide Prevention

In August 2021, the organization presented a check to buy the mental health service dog. (Photo courtesy CulleyStrong Foundation)

BRICK – Two local nonprofits are teaming up for “Operation: Culley,” a fundraising event sponsoring mental health awareness.

The CulleyStrong Foundation was created in 2019 in honor of Sean Culley, a Brick Township resident who took his own life that same year. The local nonprofit advocates for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The Foundation alongside another local non-profit, Angel & Jules for Others, will be presenting a service dog they purchased to a local veteran in need. The organization was able to provide the mental health service dog through funds they raised from The CulleyStrong Foundation 5K Fun Run and Walk that was held in July 2021.

Purchasing the service dog is one of many projects the CulleyStrong Foundation does to support the community.

The service dog will be presented to the in-need veteran at the ceremony and fundraising event on March 25 at Beacon 70 in Brick, beginning at 4 p.m. A second dog, police K9, will also be presented to the Middletown Township Police Department.

Tickets for this event are $50 and includes open bar of beer, wine and pizza. Join for a vendor fair, gift auction, raffles, live music and more for a good cause.

Beacon 70 is located at 799 Route 70 in Brick. For more information on the event, call Jules at 732-281-7789 or go to AngelandJules.com.