Brick, NJ

“Operation: Culley” To Raise Funds For Suicide Prevention

By Alyssa Riccardi
 1 day ago
In August 2021, the organization presented a check to buy the mental health service dog. (Photo courtesy CulleyStrong Foundation)

BRICK – Two local nonprofits are teaming up for “Operation: Culley,” a fundraising event sponsoring mental health awareness.

The CulleyStrong Foundation was created in 2019 in honor of Sean Culley, a Brick Township resident who took his own life that same year. The local nonprofit advocates for mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

The Foundation alongside another local non-profit, Angel & Jules for Others, will be presenting a service dog they purchased to a local veteran in need. The organization was able to provide the mental health service dog through funds they raised from The CulleyStrong Foundation 5K Fun Run and Walk that was held in July 2021.

Purchasing the service dog is one of many projects the CulleyStrong Foundation does to support the community.

The service dog will be presented to the in-need veteran at the ceremony and fundraising event on March 25 at Beacon 70 in Brick, beginning at 4 p.m. A second dog, police K9, will also be presented to the Middletown Township Police Department.

Tickets for this event are $50 and includes open bar of beer, wine and pizza. Join for a vendor fair, gift auction, raffles, live music and more for a good cause.

Beacon 70 is located at 799 Route 70 in Brick. For more information on the event, call Jules at 732-281-7789 or go to AngelandJules.com.

Upcoming Health Fair In Seaside Heights

SEASIDE HEIGHTS – The Ocean County Health Department (OCHD) has announced an upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinic and health fair on March 16 from 1 to 5 p.m. at the Seaside Heights Community Center, 1000 Bay Boulevard, Seaside Heights. The event will offer free COVID-19 vaccinations, free preventive screenings for...
Brick Library Ready For New Chapter

BRICK – Today's library is not the same as the libraries of yesteryear, which were simply set up as a means of lending books to the public. "It's a community center," said the Brick Branch manager Taya Petino. "We are here to serve the community, and the library offers programs that run the gamut from cradle to senior."
Ocean Health Initiatives Goes Blue For Colon Cancer Awareness

OCEAN COUNTY – Throughout the month of March, Ocean Health Initiatives will go Blue For Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month (#BlueforCRC). OHI will light up two of their locations – 101 Second Street in Lakewood, and 10 Stockton Drive in Toms River – blue for Colon Cancer Awareness Month to bring attention to the nation's second leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S.
"Sport Saturdays" Supports Health For Young Athletes

BRICK – Sports Saturdays have returned, bringing free fitness sessions to Brick Township kids helping to build their bodies and minds. The program, sponsored by the Brick Municipal Anti-Drug Coalition, is designed to guide young athletes and "help them achieve their personal best physically, mentally and emotionally in both sports and life."
Workshop Teaches Residents How To Go Green

HOWELL – Several Howell Township residents gathered together at Echo Lake to learn the wonders of composting and how it will not only benefit themselves, but how it can help the environment. The Howell Township Green Team hosted a "Backyard Composting Workshop" at the Echo Lake Pavilion, inviting those...
Free Pet Vaccine Event March 27

TOMS RIVER – All Fur One Pet Rescue and Petco Love are hosting a free pet vaccine event on Sunday, March 27, from 9 a.m. to noon at the 1747 Hooper Avenue location. As puppy and kitten season approaches, pet exposure to contagious and deadly diseases increase, event organizers said. Such diseases as parvovirus, distemper, and panleukopenia are dangerous but preventable with vaccines.
Tests Show Students Hurt By Pandemic

MANCHESTER – Like many school districts across the state, township educators reviewed the results of their Start Strong testing which revealed areas in need of improvement from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Even as most school districts move from mandatory to optional masking in schools, the impact over...
PAL Kids Help Those Experiencing Homelessness

HOWELL – In Howell Township, the PAL kids are taking the initiative to help those in the community who are experiencing homelessness. The Howell Township Police Athletic League's (PAL) mission is to foster positive relationships among the youth and police officers in the community through sports and education. The organization has been going since 1979 and is currently run by its President and CEO Sgt. Chris Hill.
Officers Donate To Hearts Of Mercy

SHIP BOTTOM – Pictured above are members of the Ship Bottom, New Jersey Police Department who opened their hearts and donated to Hearts of Mercy, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization which benefits needy children. Also pictured is Kristin Santorelli, Founder and Director of Hearts of Mercy, which helps underprivileged children overcome economic and educational barriers by providing reading and homework help and exposing them to activities which entertain them and let them see what is possible in their lives. Members of the Beach Haven Police Department and of the Omicron Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International have also donated generously to Hearts of Mercy recently.
Beachwood Fire Company Celebrating 100 Years

BEACHWOOD – In a ledger, you can see which members of the Beachwood Volunteer Fire Company responded to the Hindenburg crash in 1937. That's just one example of the legacy that is being celebrated with the group's centennial this year. Several members sat down with The Berkeley...
Breaking news, events & advertising solutions in-print & online. Micromedia Publications - 7 weekly newspapers in Ocean & Monmouth County, New Jersey. EST 1995.

