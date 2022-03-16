ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Release of Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a 'ray of light', Foundation CEO says

 1 day ago
LONDON (Reuters) - The release of British-Iranian aid worker Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is a “ray of light and hope” in a time of turmoil, the head of her employer, the Thomson Reuters Foundation, said on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Antonio Zappulla said everyone at the Foundation was overjoyed at the news, and Zaghari-Ratcliffe would be welcomed back there whenever she is ready.

“In a time when the world is in turmoil and the news has been consistently bleak, Nazanin’s freedom is a ray of light and hope,” he said in a statement. “Her reunion with her family cannot come soon enough, and we cannot wait to have her back with us at the Thomson Reuters Foundation whenever she is ready.”

The Thomson Reuters Foundation is a charity organisation that is independent of Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.

