ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Romanian monks welcome Ukrainian refugees at medieval monastery

By Clodagh Kilcoyne, Luiza Ilie
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2u915O_0ego2e8400
Romanian Orthodox monk, Father Mikhail, departs after the mass at the Church in Putna Monastery, Putna, Romania, March 8, 2022. During the mass, blessings were also given for Ukrainian refugees who are fleeing amid Russia's invasion. Picture taken March 8, 2022. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

PUTNA, Romania, March 16 (Reuters) - When 75-year-old Svetlana and her family from the city of Krivoy Rog in central Ukraine reached the snow-covered Putna Monastery in the rolling hills of northeastern Romania, they had been on the road for four days.

The monks living at the remote 15th century Romanian Orthodox monastery, a pilgrimage site that sits in a valley covered in dense forest, have opened its doors to people like Svetlana who have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries in their millions since Russia began its invasion on Feb. 24.

Of those, more than 400,000 people have already crossed into Romania, and numbers are expected to rise as Russia continues what it calls a "special operation" to demilitarise and "deNazify" Ukraine. Ukraine and Western allies call this a baseless pretext for a war of choice.

Svetlana left her home city with her daughter Anna, 6-year-old grandson Maksim and two other female relatives. Anna's husband and her two siblings stayed behind, helping with humanitarian aid.

"We would go home in a second, our souls are so heavy," Svetlana said. "We are sorry we had to separate from our family. Right now we feel fear and confusion, we don't know what to do next."

As she wept, Father Gherasim Soca quietly embraced and comforted her. Later that day, villagers braved a snow storm to attend a service at which monks prayed for the people of Ukraine inside the large stone church with shimmering icons.

"The majority of people want to reach their final destination, usually somewhere in the west, as soon as possible, and if they can, they choose to spend the night near the border towns," said Father Gherasim.

"Putna is a little more remote, but for those who are not in a rush, they are not crowded here, each family have their own room. I see them go to church and praying, getting comfort, it helps a lot."

(Open https://reut.rs/3qwBKZF to see picture package on the monastery)

More than 412,000 Ukrainians have fled to Romania, where thousands of volunteers, churches, non-governmental organisations and government agencies are providing food, shelter, clothes and transportation.

In northeast Romania, the Suceava and Rădăuți Orthodox Archdiocese has offered hundreds of beds in monasteries as well as parish houses. They also have a permanent presence at the Siret border and adjacent train station including priests and monks who speak Ukrainian or Russian, offering food and help.

"A large part of Ukrainians are going to relatives who work abroad," said Father Alexandru Flavian Sava, the archdiocese's spokesman. "To them, it is more comforting to move on than stop so close to the border and the violence beyond."

Father Gherasim said roughly 100 people, mostly women and children, have so far taken shelter at Putna.

Among them was a couple who ran with their baby from Ivano-Frankivsk. The father used his dual Romanian passport to leave, as Ukrainian men of conscription age are not allowed to.

"We have a little girl, we left because we are afraid for us and her," said the father, who wished to remain anonymous. He said they came to stay at Putna before running further west because they had visited before.

"We're afraid because we don't know how it will end."

Reporting by Clodagh Kilcoyne and Luiza Ilie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Telegraph

Ukraine’s resistance leaves Russia facing the prospect of a humiliating defeat

As one of the most powerful militaries on the planet, Russia had been expected by analysts to prevail when the war in Ukraine started 12 days ago. It was a widely held view that Ukrainian forces, bloodied by eight years of combat in Crimea and the Donbas, must have improved – but even the most optimistic observer did not expect them to stop the mighty Russian army literally in its tracks so comprehensively.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Captured Russian conscripts say their forces are being decimated by Ukraine and regularly run out of food as they apologise for attacking the country 'like fascists'

Russian conscripts who were captured by Ukrainian forces say they were deceived into believing the war was a military training exercise and have apologised for attacking Ukraine 'like fascists'. The five Russian captives, who were all called up for military service in June 2021, spoke at a media briefing at...
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maksim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Refugees#Monks#Russia#Ukraine#Romanian#Ukrainian#Putna#Putna Monastery#Orthodox#Western
ABC4

Actor Sean Penn flees Ukraine on foot

UKRAINE (ABC4) – Actor-director-activist Sean Penn fled Ukraine on foot after recently arriving to film scenes for his documentary on the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine. The actor posted a Twitter message on Feb. 28 saying he and his colleagues walked for miles towards the Polish border after abandoning their cars on the side of […]
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Indy100

The map of where you need to go to survive a nuclear war

Things are getting.... worrying. Vladimir Putin has put Russia’s nuclear deterrent forces on high alert, citing “aggressive statements” by NATO and tough financial sanctions, and increased the risk of a devastating nuclear war in the process.The move followed a message from Putin who warned that anyone who tried to “hinder” Russia’s invasion of Ukraine will see “consequences you have never seen in your history”.Russia’s foreign minister Sergei Lavrov has also warned a third World War would be ‘nuclear and destructive’.If you want to survive an immediate strike in a conflict between nuclear superpowers, it follows that you'll want to avoid...
POLITICS
TheWrap

Arnold Schwarzenegger Sends Damning Message to Russian People: ‘I Ask You to Help Me Spread the Truth’ (Video)

“I’m speaking to you today because there are things that are going on in the world that are being kept from you, terrible things that you should know about.”. Former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger recorded a searing, inspiring, nine-minute message to the Russian people, soldiers and Vladimir Putin himself in which he aims to spread the truth about the war in Ukraine and combat the Russian government’s disinformation campaign.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

Russia ambassador to UN says war in Ukraine will only stop once its 'special military operations are achieved'

Russia's ambassador to the United Nations defended Moscow’s deadly war in Ukraine Tuesday and said it would only stop the violence once its "special military operations are achieved." Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia echoed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s justification for illegally invading Ukraine nearly three weeks ago and claimed its neighbor...
MILITARY
Fox News

Ukrainian teen in viral TikTok fleeing Kyiv says Russians convinced 'the war isn't real': 'I was there'

At age 17, Yelizaveta "Lizzy" Lysova is on her own in Switzerland after fleeing war surrounding her family’s home in Kyiv, Ukraine. When Russia first invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Lysova, like many Gen Zers, took to TikTok. But she didn’t expect to garner more than 16 million views on a video of herself dancing around in a bathrobe in her kitchen trying to make light of the fact that "Russia attacked us," forcing her to leave in a few hours.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Reuters

Reuters

364K+
Followers
300K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy