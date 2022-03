He had hoped he could spare his three kids the traumatic childhood he had suffered, displaced by a war, fleeing shelling and gunfire.But earlier this month, after sheltering in the basement of his home for nearly 10 days as Russian bombs pounded Kharkiv in northeast Ukraine, Malkhiz Razgoyev loaded up his wife, children, relatives and several neighbours into a three-car convoy and made a desperate dash for safety.They zigzagged across the country for days, not knowing where they would end up. Eventually they reached Ukraine’s southwestern border with Moldova, and after hours of waiting at the queue of cars...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO